Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/4/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

LANCASTER COLONY CORP. (LANC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Retail Segment manufactures and sells other shelf-stable products pursuant to brand license agreements including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and Chick-fil-A sauces. Foodservice Segment products sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sell various branded Foodservice products to distributors. Most of the products sold in the Foodservice segment are custom-formulated and include salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. The products under food services segment include Salad dressings, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls and Frozen pasta. The Company manufactures and sells Foodservice products under its brands: Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, and Schubert's.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC (TR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. The Company's products are sold under the registered trademarks, which include TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE FRUIT ROLLS, FROOTIES, TOOTSIE POPS, TOOTSIE MINI POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP (Mexico). Its products are sold through food and grocery brokers or directly by the Company itself to customers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its customers include wholesale distributors of candy, food and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, e-commerce merchants, the United States military and fund-raising charitable organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PEPSICO, INC. (PEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PepsiCo, Inc. is a beverage and convenient food company. The Company's segments include Frito-Lay North America, which includes its food businesses in the United States and Canada; Quaker Foods North America, which includes its food businesses, such as cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food, in the United States and Canada; PepsiCo Beverages North America, which includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Latin America; Europe, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China region. Its brands include Lays, Doritos and Cheetos.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

COCA-COLA CO (KO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company's segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; North America; Asia Pacific; Global Ventures; and Bottling Investments. It owns or licenses and markets various beverage brands, which are grouped into categories, such as Coca-Cola; sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee and tea; juice, dairy and plant-based beverages; and emerging beverages. It owns and markets six nonalcoholic sparkling soft drink brands, such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Diet Coke /Coca-Cola Light, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Its water, sports, coffee and tea brands include quarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, dogadan, Dasani, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glaceau smartwater, glaceau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Powerade and others. The Company's juice, dairy and plant-based beverages brands include AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy and Simply. The Company products are available to consumers in more than 200 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

INTER PARFUMS, INC. (IPAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inter Parfums, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fragrance and fragrance related products. The Company has two segments. The Company produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners, and fragrance product sales through its European based operations segment. It has built a portfolio of brands, which include Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in approximately 120 countries around the world. Its brand fragrance products are also produced and marketed through its United States based operations. These fragrance products are sold under trademarks owned by the Company or pursuant to license or other agreements with the owners of brands, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Dunhill, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, and Ungaro.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

