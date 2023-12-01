Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/1/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

LANCASTER COLONY CORP. (LANC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Its Retail Segment manufactures and sells frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips, and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Marzetti, Marzetti Simply, Cardini's, Girard's and others. It also manufactures and sells other products pursuant to brand license agreements, including Chick-fil-A sauces and dressings, Olive Garden dressings and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. Its Foodservice segment manufactures and sells salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. Its products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers and distributors in the United States. Its products are also sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sells various branded foodservice products to distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LANCASTER COLONY CORP.

LANC Guru Analysis

LANC Fundamental Analysis

DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO INC (NAPA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. is a producer of luxury wines in North America. The Company makes a curated and comprehensive portfolio of luxury wines across multiple varieties, appellations, brands and price points. It sells its wines in approximately 50 states and over 50 countries at prices ranging from $20 to $200 per bottle under a portfolio of winery brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing and Postmark. It sells its wines on its wholesale channel, to distributors and directly to trade accounts in California, and to consumers on its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel. The Company has approximately 10 wineries, nine winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 32 estate properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO INC

NAPA Guru Analysis

NAPA Fundamental Analysis

PROCTER & GAMBLE CO (PG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to consumers across the world. The Company's segments include Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company's products are sold in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, including social commerce channels, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, including airport duty-free stores), high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores and professional channels. It also sells direct to individual consumers. It has operations in approximately 70 countries. It offers products under brands, such as Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, Braun, Gillette, Venus, Crest, Oral-B, Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Always, Always Discreet, Tampax and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PROCTER & GAMBLE CO

PG Guru Analysis

PG Fundamental Analysis

PEPSICO, INC. (PEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PepsiCo, Inc. is a beverage and convenient food company. The Company's segments include Frito-Lay North America, which includes its food businesses in the United States and Canada; Quaker Foods North America, which includes its food businesses, such as cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food, in the United States and Canada; PepsiCo Beverages North America, which includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Latin America; Europe, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China region. Its brands include Lays, Doritos and Cheetos.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEPSICO, INC.

PEP Guru Analysis

PEP Fundamental Analysis

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP (JJSF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a manufacturer of snack foods and distributes frozen beverages, which it markets nationally to the foodservice and retail supermarket industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment sells soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products and baked goods. The Retail Supermarkets segment sells soft pretzel products, including SUPERPRETZEL and AUNTIE ANNE'S, frozen novelties including LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID Juice Bars and Soft Frozen Lemonade, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars and sorbet, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL cups and sticks, SOUR PATCH sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and handheld products. The Frozen Beverages segment sells frozen beverages and related products to the food service industry under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico and Canada. It also provides repair and maintenance service to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of J & J SNACK FOODS CORP

JJSF Guru Analysis

JJSF Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.