Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 10/29/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PRICESMART, INC. (PSMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PriceSmart, Inc. is an owner and operator of the United States (U.S.) style membership shopping warehouse clubs. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in approximately 50 warehouse clubs located in over 12 countries and one United States territory that are located in Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia. In addition, it operates distribution centers in the United States. The Company's segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia. It sells private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand. Its clubs feature food courts and tire centers and services. It offers merchandise in various categories, which include foods and sundries, fresh foods, hardlines, softlines and other business. It also offers wellness programs such as optical, pharmacy and audiology. Its foods and sundries consist primarily of grocery, health and beauty, and canned foods products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PRICESMART, INC.

PSMT Guru Analysis

PSMT Fundamental Analysis

POST HOLDINGS INC (POST) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer-packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice and Refrigerated Retail. Post Consumer Brands segment includes North American ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and Peter Pan nut butter. Weetabix segment includes primarily the United Kingdom (the U.K.) RTE cereal, muesli and protein-based ready-to-drink shakes. The Foodservice segment sells primarily egg and potato products. The Refrigerated Retail segment primarily sells side dishes, egg, cheese and sausage products. The Company also operates a pet food business, which includes the brands, such as Rachael Ray, Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train. This business also includes private-label pet food assets and manufacturing and distribution facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POST HOLDINGS INC

POST Guru Analysis

POST Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.