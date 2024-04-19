Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/19/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company, which provides a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products, oral tobacco products, and all other. The smokeable products segment includes of combustible cigarettes manufactured and sold by Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The oral tobacco products segment consists of moist smokeless tobacco (MST) and snus products manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), and oral nicotine pouches manufactured and sold by Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). The oral tobacco products segment includes the premium brands, Copenhagen and Skoal, and Red Seal. It also includes on! oral nicotine pouches. The Company's e-vapor products are marketed by NJOY, LLC (NJOY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Its tobacco subsidiaries sell their tobacco products principally to wholesalers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALTRIA GROUP INC

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of food brands within the frozen category includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Belviva, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, and others. Its products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Norway; Iglo in Germany and other continental markets; La Cocinera in Spain, Ledo in south-eastern Europe, and Frikom in Serbia and North Macedonia. Its product offerings include frozen fish products, such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products, such as nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also includes a variety of other offerings, such as soups, pizza, bakery goods and meat substitutes. The Company manufactures, sells, and distributes a range of branded frozen food products across over 13 European countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NOMAD FOODS LTD

HENKEL AG & CO KGAA - ADR (HENKY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Henkel AG & Co KGaA formerly known as Henkel Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a Germany-based company. The Company is engaged in the consumer and industrial business, operating in two segments: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands. It operates in the regions of Europe, IMEA (India, Middle East, Africa), North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Company's Adhesive Technologies business segment covers adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, providing solutions for Mobility & Electronics, Packaging & Consumer Goods and Craftsmen, Construction & Professional under brands such as Loctite, Bonderite, Aquence and Technomelt. The Consumer Brands business segment focuses on the two global categories Laundry & Home Care and Hair. In this segment, the Company offers branded consumer goods in laundry and home care products and hair care, it also operates in hair professional business. Its portfolio includes brands such as Persil, Schwarzkopf, Dial, Purex, got2b and Palette.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HENKEL AG & CO KGAA - ADR

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Philip Morris International Inc. is an international tobacco company. The Company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, which include heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The Company's segments include Europe Region; South and Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, Middle East and Africa Region (SSEA, CIS & MEA); East Asia, Australia, and PMI Duty Free Region (EA, AU & PMI DF); Americas Region; Swedish Match, and Wellness and Healthcare (W&H), which includes the operating of Vectura Fertin Pharma business. The Company's brands include Marlboro, HEETS, IQOS, IQOS ILUMA, TEREA, and ZYN. The Company's IQOS smoke-free product brand portfolio includes heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. Its smoke-free platform (Platform 1) uses a precisely controlled heating device into which a specially designed and proprietary tobacco unit is inserted and heated to generate an aerosol.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

