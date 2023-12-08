Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/8/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company that provides a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. The Company operates through two segments: smokeable tobacco products and oral tobacco products. The smokeable tobacco products consist of combustible cigarettes manufactured and sold by Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA ), and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by John Middleton Co. (Middleton). The oral tobacco products consist of moist smokeless tobacco (MST) and snus products manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), and oral nicotine pouches manufactured and sold by Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). The Company's e-vapor products are marketed by NJOY, LLC (NJOY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company's brand portfolio of its tobacco operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY ACE.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALTRIA GROUP INC

MO Guru Analysis

MO Fundamental Analysis

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of food brands within the frozen category includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Belviva, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, and others. Its products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Norway; Iglo in Germany and other continental markets; La Cocinera in Spain, Ledo in south-eastern Europe, and Frikom in Serbia and North Macedonia. Its product offerings include frozen fish products, such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products, such as nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also includes a variety of other offerings, such as soups, pizza, bakery goods and meat substitutes. The Company manufactures, sells, and distributes a range of branded frozen food products across over 13 European countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NOMAD FOODS LTD

NOMD Guru Analysis

NOMD Fundamental Analysis

KENVUE INC (KVUE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kenvue Inc. is a consumer health company. The Company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment product categories include cough, cold and allergy; pain care; and other self-care (digestive health, smoking cessation and other). The Skin Health and Beauty segment's product categories include face and body care and hair, sun, and others. The Essential Health segment's product categories include oral care, baby care and other essential health (women's health and wound care). Its differentiated portfolio of brands includes Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, Aveeno, Zyrtec, and Nicorette. It has a global footprint through which it sells and distributes its product portfolio in more than 165 countries across its four regions. Its network includes 114 distribution centers and 38 customer service centers across all its regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KENVUE INC

KVUE Guru Analysis

KVUE Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.