Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/29/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company that provides a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. The Company operates through two segments: smokeable tobacco products and oral tobacco products. The smokeable tobacco products consist of combustible cigarettes manufactured and sold by Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA ), and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by John Middleton Co. (Middleton). The oral tobacco products consist of moist smokeless tobacco (MST) and snus products manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), and oral nicotine pouches manufactured and sold by Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). The Company's e-vapor products are marketed by NJOY, LLC (NJOY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company's brand portfolio of its tobacco operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY ACE.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALTRIA GROUP INC

MO Guru Analysis

MO Fundamental Analysis

GENERAL MILLS INC (GIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Mills, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods. The Company operates through four segments: North America Retail, International, Pet, and North America Foodservice. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, convenience stores, and e-commerce grocery providers. The International segment reflects retail and foodservice businesses outside of the United States and Canada. The Pet segment includes pet food products sold in the United States and Canada in national pet superstore chains, e-commerce retailers, grocery stores, regional pet store chains, mass merchandisers, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. The North America Foodservice segment offers products, such as ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, refrigerated yogurt, frozen meals, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, baking mixes, and bakery flour.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENERAL MILLS INC

GIS Guru Analysis

GIS Fundamental Analysis

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) is an international tobacco company. PMI delivers a smoke-free future and is evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. PMI's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products. PMI develops smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke. This includes the building of scientific assessment capabilities in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. PMI, through Swedish Match AB, creates a smoke-free champion led by its IQOS and ZYN brands. The United States Food and Drug Administration has authorized versions of PMI's IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables and Swedish Match's General snus as Modified Risk Tobacco Products. PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 78 markets and purchased by approximately 18.5 million adults around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

PM Guru Analysis

PM Fundamental Analysis

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO (TAP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Molson Coors Beverage Company is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Americas and EMEA&APAC. The Americas segment consists of the production, marketing and sales of its brands and other owned and licensed brands in the United States, Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin and South America. It operates approximately nine primary breweries, nine craft breweries and two container operations. It also includes a partnership arrangement related to the distribution of beer in Ontario, Canada, and Brewers' Retail Inc. The EMEA&APAC segment consists of its production, marketing and sales of its primary brands as well as other owned and licensed brands in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom, various other European countries and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. It operates 11 primary breweries, six craft breweries and one cidery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO

TAP Guru Analysis

TAP Fundamental Analysis

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC (COKE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes, markets and manufactures nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company. The Company also distributes products for several other beverage companies, including Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Monster Energy Company. The Company offers a range of nonalcoholic beverage products and flavors, including both sparkling and still beverages. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages, and the Company's principal sparkling beverage is Coca-Cola. Still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, ready to drink tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. The Company's products are sold and distributed in the United States through various channels, which include selling directly to customers, including grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores and drug stores, selling to on-premises locations, where products are typically consumed immediately.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC

COKE Guru Analysis

COKE Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.