Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/4/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. (JBSS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor and distributor of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts in the United States. The Company's nuts are sold under its Fisher , Orchard Valley Harvest , Squirrel Brand and Southern Style Nuts brand names and under a variety of private brands. The Company also market and distributes a range of food and snack products, including peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, snack and trail mixes, snack bites, sunflower kernels, dried fruit, corn snacks, chickpea snacks, sesame sticks and other sesame snack products under its brand names and under private brands. Its principal products are raw and processed nuts. The nut product line includes almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts and filberts. Its products are sold through food retailers in the consumer channel, commercial ingredient users and contract packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

VECTOR GROUP LTD (VGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. The Company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Real Estate. Tobacco segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of discount cigarettes in the United States through Liggett Group LLC and Vector Tobacco LLC. Liggett Group LLC manufactures and markets approximately 100 different cigarette brand styles. Liggetts Group LLC's brand portfolio includes Montego, Eagle 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, USA and various partner brands and private label brands. Real Estate segment is engaged in the real estate investment business through New Valley LLC, which has interests in various real estate projects across the United States and is seeks to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

