Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/25/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

UNIVERSAL CORP (UVV) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Corporation is a global leaf tobacco supplier. The Company is a business-to-business Agri-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers, operating in over 30 countries. Through its plant-based ingredients platform, it provides a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable- and fruit-based ingredients as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food end markets. It operates through two segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involve contracting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. It also provides physical and chemical product testing and smoke testing for tobacco customers. The Ingredients Operations segment provides its customers with a broad variety of plant-based ingredients for both human and pet consumption.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. (FIZZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. Its brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power + Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices. Its portfolio of Power + Brands includes LaCroix, LaCroix Curate, and LaCroix NiCola sparkling water products; Clear Fruit; Rip It energy drinks and shots; and Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals and Mr. Pure 100% juice and juice-based products. Additionally, it produces and distributes carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), including Shasta and Faygo brands. To service a customer base that includes national retailers, as well as smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts, it utilizes a hybrid distribution system to deliver its products through three primary distribution channels: take-home, convenience and food service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

