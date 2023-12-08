Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/8/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

WEIS MARKETS, INC. (WMK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weis Markets, Inc. is engaged principally in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The Company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care and household products. The store product selection includes national, local and private brands, including natural, gluten-free and organic varieties. The Company operated over three stores in Delaware, approximately 49 stores in Maryland, over six stores in New Jersey, approximately nine stores in New York, over 118 stores in Pennsylvania, approximately nine stores in Virginia and over three stores in West Virginia, for a total of approximately 197 retail food stores operating under the Weis Markets trade name. The Company owns and operates distribution centers in Milton and Northumberland, Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WEIS MARKETS, INC.

WMK Guru Analysis

WMK Fundamental Analysis

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP (MNST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monster Beverage 1990 Corporation is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates on energy drink beverages under various brand names. The Company's segments include Monster Energy Drinks, which is comprised of its Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Monster Tour Water and True North Pure Energy Seltzers; Strategic Brands segment, which is comprised of the various energy drink brands; Alcohol Brands segment, which is comprised of the various craft beers and hard seltzers, as well as The Beast Unleashed FMBs, and Other segment, which is comprised of certain products sold by American Fruits and Flavors LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to independent third-party customers. Its brands include Monster Energy Ultra, Java Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, True North, Mother, and Predator.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP

MNST Guru Analysis

MNST Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.