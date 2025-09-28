Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 9/28/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TURNING POINT BRANDS INC (TPB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products. It sells a range of products to adult consumers, consisting of staple products under the brands Zig-Zag and Stokers. Its segments include Zig-Zag Products (Zig-Zag) and Stokers Products (Stokers). Zig-Zag principally markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, and related products; finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps, and other accessories. It introduced Zig-Zag Rillo-sized wraps, which are similar in size to cigarillos, a type of machine-made cigars. Stokers manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco (MST) and contract for and market FRE, its modern oral product and contract for and market loose-leaf chewing tobacco products. Its products are available in approximately 200,000 in the United States retail locations which, with the addition of retail stores in Canada, brings its total North American retail presence to an estimated 220,000 points of distribution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC (CELH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celsius Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the development, processing, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional energy drinks to a range of consumers. The Company's flagship asset, CELSIUS, is marketed as a lifestyle and energy drink. This product line comes in two versions: a ready-to-drink form and an on-the-go powder form. It also offers a new CELSIUS Essentials line, available in 16-ounce cans and a Hydration line of zero-sugar powders that are infused with electrolytes and are available in a variety of fruit-forward flavors. Celsius products are offered in retail channels across the United States, including conventional grocery, natural, convenience, fitness, mass market, vitamin specialty and e-commerce platforms. Its product's formulation includes ingredients and supplements such as green tea (EGCG), ginger (from the root), calcium, chromium, B vitamins and vitamin C. The Company's product portfolio also includes the health and wellness brand Alani Nu.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

