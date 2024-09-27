Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/27/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY (CL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Colgate-Palmolive Company manufactures a range of products for the personal and home care markets. It operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is managed geographically in five segments, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia, all of which sell primarily to a variety of traditional and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, distributors, dentists and skin health professionals. The Company sells its products under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Through Hill's Pet Nutrition, it is also engaged in the pet nutrition market, selling products principally through authorized pet supply retailers, veterinarians and e-commerce retailers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

CL Guru Analysis

CL Fundamental Analysis

MGP INGREDIENTS INC (MGPI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGP Ingredients, Inc. is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. The Company operates through three segments: Distilling Solutions, Branded Spirits, and Ingredient Solutions. The Distilling Solutions segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil. This segment also includes warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services, as well as blending services. The Branded Spirits segment consists of a portfolio of high-quality brands, which it produces through its distilleries and bottling facilities and sell to distributors pursuant to customer contracts and purchase orders. Its Ingredient Solutions segment consists primarily of specialty wheat starches, specialty wheat proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity wheat proteins. It is also a producer of industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MGP INGREDIENTS INC

MGPI Guru Analysis

MGPI Fundamental Analysis

FLOWERS FOODS INC (FLO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flowers Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods in the United States. The Company's products include breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas and are sold under a variety of brand names, including Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread (DKB), Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Mrs. Freshley's. Its fresh baked foods customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, restaurants, quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores and vending companies. It supplies national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries with breads and rolls. It sells packaged bakery products to wholesale distributors for ultimate sale to food outlets. It sells packaged snack cakes primarily to customers who distribute them nationwide through multiple channels of distribution, including mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets and convenience stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FLOWERS FOODS INC

FLO Guru Analysis

FLO Fundamental Analysis

PRICESMART, INC. (PSMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates United States (US)-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling merchandise and providing services to PriceSmart members. The Company operates approximately 52 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one US territory. Its segments include the US, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia. It offers merchandise and services in various categories, such as consumables, fresh foods, hardlines, food service and bakery, and health services. It also owns Member's Selection private label products. The Company's consumable products include groceries, cleaning supplies, and health and beauty aids. Its fresh food products include meat, produce, deli, seafood and poultry. The Company's hardline products include electronics, automotive, hardware, sporting goods, and seasonal products. Its softline products include clothing, domestics and home furnishing products. Its health services include optical, audiology and pharmacy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PRICESMART, INC.

PSMT Guru Analysis

PSMT Fundamental Analysis

PEPSICO INC (PEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PepsiCo, Inc. is a beverage and convenient food company. The Company's segments include Frito-Lay North America, which includes its food businesses in the United States and Canada; Quaker Foods North America, which includes its food businesses, such as cereal, rice, pasta and other branded food, in the United States and Canada; PepsiCo Beverages North America, which includes its beverage businesses in the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Latin America; Europe, which includes its beverage and convenient food businesses in Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia (AMESA), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region (APAC), which includes all of its beverage and convenient food businesses in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China region. Its brands include Lays, Doritos and Cheetos.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEPSICO INC

PEP Guru Analysis

PEP Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.