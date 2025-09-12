Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 9/12/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC (CASY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caseys General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate approximately 2,900 convenience stores in 20 states. It offers self-service fuel, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. All convenience stores carry a broad selection of food items (which, at most stores, includes, but are not limited to, freshly prepared foods, such as regular and breakfast pizza, donuts, hot breakfast items, and hot and cold sandwiches), beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other nonfood items. It offers a range of fuels, including E-10 gasoline, High Octane gasoline, Biodiesel, Winterized diesel, and Ethanol-free gasoline. It sells a range of tobacco products in-store, including e-cigarettes and vapor, chewing tobacco, nicotine pouches, and rolling papers and accessories. Its card services include Casey's Gift Cards, Casey's Visa Signature Card, and Casey's Business Mastercard & Casey's Business Advantage Card.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC

HERBALIFE LTD (HLF) is a small-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company sells weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports and fitness; and other nutrition products to and through a network of independent members. The Company has two geographical segments: Primary Reporting Segment (North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Asia Pacific regions) and China. Its products are classified into five categories. The Weight Management category includes meal replacements, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss supplements, healthy snacks, and metabolism-boosting teas. The Targeted Nutrition category features functional beverages and dietary supplements. The Energy, Sports, and Fitness category consists of products that support a healthy and active lifestyle. The Outer Nutrition segment offers facial skincare, body care, and hair care products. The Literature and Promotional Items include start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HERBALIFE LTD

US FOODS HOLDING CORP (USFD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The Company provides its customers with a range of food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. The Company is primarily engaged in marketing, selling and distributing fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. Its products include meat and seafood, dry grocery products, refrigerated and frozen grocery products, dairy, equipment disposables and supplies and beverage products. It serves customers including independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities and retail locations. The Company operates a network of over 70 distribution facilities and a fleet of over 6,500 trucks, along with approximately 90 cash and carry locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of US FOODS HOLDING CORP

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

