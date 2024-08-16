Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/16/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC (REYN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer products company. The Company produces and sells products across three categories: cooking products, waste and storage products and tableware. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Reynolds and Hefty. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment sells both branded and store brand aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners. Hefty Waste & Storage segment produces both branded and store brand trash and food storage bags. Hefty Tableware segment sells both branded and store brand disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups and cutlery. Presto Products segment sells store brand products in four main categories: food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers and plastic wrap.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC

REYN Guru Analysis

REYN Fundamental Analysis

LANCASTER COLONY CORP. (LANC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Segment and Foodservice Segment. Its Retail Segment manufactures and sells frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips, and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Marzetti, Marzetti Simply, Cardini's, Girard's and others. It also manufactures and sells other products pursuant to brand license agreements, including Chick-fil-A sauces and dressings, Olive Garden dressings and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. Its Foodservice segment manufactures and sells salad dressings, sandwich and dipping sauces, frozen breads and yeast rolls. Its products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers and distributors in the United States. Its products are also sold under private label to restaurants. It also manufactures and sells various branded foodservice products to distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LANCASTER COLONY CORP.

LANC Guru Analysis

LANC Fundamental Analysis

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. (FIZZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing, marketing, and selling a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks. Its brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands) including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices. Its portfolio of Power+ Brands includes LaCroix, LaCroix Curate and LaCroix NiCola sparkling water products; Clear Fruit; Rip It energy drinks and shots; and Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals and Mr. Pure 100% juice and juice- based products. The Company also produces and distribute carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) including Shasta, and Faygo. It distributes service to the customer base that includes national retailers, as well as smaller up-and-down-the-street accounts, it utilizes a hybrid distribution system to deliver its products through three primary distribution channels: take-home, convenience, and food service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

FIZZ Guru Analysis

FIZZ Fundamental Analysis

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY (CL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Colgate-Palmolive Company manufactures a range of products for the personal and home care markets. It operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is managed geographically in five segments, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia, all of which sell primarily to a variety of traditional and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, distributors, dentists and skin health professionals. The Company sells its products under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Through Hill's Pet Nutrition, it is also engaged in the pet nutrition market, selling products principally through authorized pet supply retailers, veterinarians and e-commerce retailers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

CL Guru Analysis

CL Fundamental Analysis

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Philip Morris International Inc. is an international tobacco company. The Company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, which include heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The Company's segments include Europe Region; South and Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, Middle East and Africa Region (SSEA, CIS & MEA); East Asia, Australia, and PMI Duty Free Region (EA, AU & PMI DF); Americas Region; Swedish Match, and Wellness and Healthcare (W&H), which includes the operating of Vectura Fertin Pharma business. The Company's brands include Marlboro, HEETS, IQOS, IQOS ILUMA, TEREA, and ZYN. The Company's IQOS smoke-free product brand portfolio includes heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products. Its smoke-free platform (Platform 1) uses a precisely controlled heating device into which a specially designed and proprietary tobacco unit is inserted and heated to generate an aerosol.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC.

PM Guru Analysis

PM Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.