Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/30/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC (SAM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. is engaged in the business of selling alcohol beverages throughout the United States and in selected international markets, under various trademarks. The trademarks include The Boston Beer Company, Twisted Tea Brewing Company, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company, Angry Orchard Cider Company, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Angel City Brewing Company, Coney Island Brewing Company, Green Rebel Brewing Co., and Sun Cruiser Beverage Co. It produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, flavored malt beverages, and hard cider at Company-owned breweries and its cidery and under contract arrangements at other production facilities. The four primary Company-owned breweries are focused on production and research and development. It also owns three smaller local breweries that are mainly focused on brewing and packaging beers for retail sales on site at tap rooms and gift shops, and other. The Company sells its beverages in various packages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC (SFM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is a specialty natural and organic food retailer. The Company brings products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. The Company categorizes the varieties of products it sells as perishable and non-perishable. Its perishable product categories include produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy and dairy alternatives. Its produce products include fruits; vegetables; toppings, refrigerated dressings & dips; miscellaneous produce, and floral. Its non-perishable product categories include grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Its beer & wine products include red wine, white wine, rose & blush, champagne & sparkling, beer, non-alcoholic, and sweet wines. Its target customer is comprised of two specific groups: health enthusiasts and selective shoppers. It operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

COMPANIA CERVECERIAS UNIDAS SA (CCU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA is a diversified beverage company operating principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. The Company's segments include Chile, International Business and Wine. The Company carries a portfolio of products, which includes a range of brands of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer, with Cristal as its primary brand in Chile. In addition, it produces and distributes Heineken beer; distributes Sol beer and Budweiser beer, and distributes and produces Kunstmann and Austral beer in Chile. The International Business segment includes operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company, through Vina San Pedro Tarapaca S.A. (VSPT), produces and markets a range of wine products for the domestic and mainly the export market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA (ADR) (BUD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA is a Belgium-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of beer. The Company operates through six segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Global Export and Holding companies. The Company's brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck's, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler. The Company's soft drinks business consists of both own production and agreements with PepsiCo related to bottling and distribution arrangements between its various subsidiaries and PepsiCo. Ambev, which is a subsidiary of the Company, is a PepsiCo bottler. Brands that are distributed under these agreements are Pepsi, 7UP and Gatorade.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

NESTLE SA - ADR (NSRGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based company primarily engaged in food manufacturing industry. The Company's segments are Zone North America (NA), Zone Europe (EUR), Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA), Zone Latin America (LATAM), Zone Greater China (GC), Nestle Health Science and Nespresso. The Company's product categories include powdered and liquid beverages; water; milk products and ice cream; nutrition and health science; prepared dishes and cooking aids; confectionery, and PetCare. The Company's brand portfolio includes, but is not limited to Purina, Cailler, Cini Minis, KitKat, Nespresso and Nescafe. It operates in over 180 countries throughout the world. It has sales in various countries, including the United States, Greater China Region, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, France, Turkey, Ukraine, Georgia, Hungary, Malta, Romania, Spain and Switzerland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

