Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/12/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC (SAM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. is engaged in the business of selling alcohol beverages throughout the United States and in selected international markets, under various trademarks. The trademarks include The Boston Beer Company, Twisted Tea Brewing Company, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company, Angry Orchard Cider Company, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Angel City Brewing Company, Coney Island Brewing Company, Green Rebel Brewing Co., and Sun Cruiser Beverage Co. It produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, flavored malt beverages, and hard cider at Company-owned breweries and its cidery and under contract arrangements at other production facilities. The four primary Company-owned breweries are focused on production and research and development. It also owns three smaller local breweries that are mainly focused on brewing and packaging beers for retail sales on site at tap rooms and gift shops, and other. The Company sells its beverages in various packages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC

SAM Guru Analysis

SAM Fundamental Analysis

WD-40 CO (WDFC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WD-40 Company is a global marketing company. The Company develops and sells products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes around the world. The Company owns a range of brands that include maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products: WD-40 Multi-Use Product, WD-40 Specialist, 3-IN-ONE, GT85, 2000 Flushes, no vac, Spot Shot, Lava, Solvol, X-14, and Carpet Fresh. The WD-40 Multi-Use Product is a maintenance product which acts as a lubricant, rust preventative, penetrant and moisture displacer. The Company markets and sells its products primarily through hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, farm supply and others. Its maintenance products are sold worldwide in markets throughout North, Central and South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, India, the Middle East and Africa. Its homecare and cleaning products are sold primarily in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WD-40 CO

WDFC Guru Analysis

WDFC Fundamental Analysis

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC (SFM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is a specialty natural and organic food retailer. The Company brings products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. The Company categorizes the varieties of products it sells as perishable and non-perishable. Its perishable product categories include produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy and dairy alternatives. Its produce products include fruits; vegetables; toppings, refrigerated dressings & dips; miscellaneous produce, and floral. Its non-perishable product categories include grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Its beer & wine products include red wine, white wine, rose & blush, champagne & sparkling, beer, non-alcoholic, and sweet wines. Its target customer is comprised of two specific groups: health enthusiasts and selective shoppers. It operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC

SFM Guru Analysis

SFM Fundamental Analysis

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC (CCEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer goods company. The Company is engaged in making, selling and distributing an extensive range of primarily non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The Company's product categories include Coca-Cola trademark; flavors and mixers; waters, sports, RTD tea and coffee, and other including energy. Its brands include Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Monster Energy, Costa Coffee and Fuze Tea. The Company's operations include Europe and Australia, Pacific and Southeast Asia (APS). Its Europe operations include FBN (France, Monaco, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Iceland), Germany, Great Britain, and Iberia (Spain, Portugal and Andorra). The Company's APS operations include Australia/Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Papua New Guinea), and Southeast Asia (Indonesia and the Philippines). It operates in approximately 31 markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

CCEP Guru Analysis

CCEP Fundamental Analysis

SYSCO CORP (SYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sysco Corporation is engaged in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. It also supplies a variety of non-food items. Its segments include U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA and Other. U.S. Foodservice Operations segment includes United States Broadline operations and United States Specialty operations. International Foodservice Operations include operations outside of the United States. SYGMA segment includes its United States customized distribution operations serving quick-service chain restaurant customer locations. Other segment includes primarily its hotel supply operations, Guest Worldwide. It distributes various products, such as frozen foods, fresh meats and seafood, dairy products, beverage products, imported specialties, and fresh produce. It operates around 340 distribution facilities worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SYSCO CORP

SYY Guru Analysis

SYY Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.