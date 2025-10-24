Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 10/24/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC (CASY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caseys General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate approximately 2,900 convenience stores in 19 states. It offers self-service fuel, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. All convenience stores carry a selection of food items (which at most stores include freshly prepared foods, such as regular and breakfast pizza, donuts, hot breakfast items, and hot and cold sandwiches), beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, groceries, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. It offers a range of fuels, including E-10 gasoline, High Octane gasoline, Biodiesel, Winterized diesel, and Ethanol-free gasoline. It sells a range of tobacco products in-store, including e-cigarettes and vapor, chewing tobacco, nicotine pouches, and rolling papers and accessories. Its card services include Casey's Gift Cards, Casey's Visa Signature Card, and Casey's Business Mastercard & Casey's Business Advantage Card.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CLOROX CO (CLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Clorox Company is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. Its Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning, disinfecting and professional products marketed and sold under the Clorox, Clorox2, Pine-Sol, Scentiva, Tilex, Liquid-Plumr and Formula 409 brands in the United States. Its Household segment consists of bags and wraps, cat litter and grilling products marketed and sold under the Glad, Fresh Step and Scoop Away, and Kingsford brands in the United States. The lifestyle segment consists of food, water-filtration and natural personal care products marketed and sold under the Hidden Valley, Brita and Burts Bees brands. International consists of products sold outside the United States. Its products within this segment include laundry additives, home care products, bags and wraps, cat litter, water-filtration products and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

KROGER CO (KR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Kroger Co. is a food and drug retailer. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores and fulfillment centers throughout the United States. It operates approximately 2,731 supermarkets, 2,273 pharmacies and 1,702 fuel centers in over 35 states and the District of Columbia while also operating online through a digital ecosystem to offer customers an omnichannel shopping experience. The Company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets and online. It offers Pickup and Harris Teeter ExpressLane personalized, order online, pick-up at the store services at approximately 2,412 of its supermarkets and provides delivery, which allows it to offer digital solutions to substantially all of its customers. Its delivery solutions include orders delivered to customers at retail store locations, customer fulfillment centers and orders placed through third-party platforms. The Company also offers customer-facing apps and interfaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HORMEL FOODS CORP (HRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hormel Foods Corporation is a global-branded food company. The Company develops, processes, and distributes a range of food products in a variety of markets. Its segments include Retail, Foodservice, and International. The Retail segment is primarily engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of food products sold predominantly in the retail market. This segment also includes the Companys MegaMex Foods, LLC joint venture. The Foodservice segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of food products to foodservice, convenience store, and commercial customers located in the United States. The International segment processes, markets, and sells its products internationally. This segment also includes the results from the Companys international joint ventures, international equity method investments, and international royalty arrangements. It has a global presence within several major international markets, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, and England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC (TR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of confectionery products. The Company's products are marketed in a variety of packages designed to be suitable for display and sale in different types of retail outlets. They are sold through food and grocery brokers or directly by the Company itself to customers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. These customers include wholesale distributors of candy, food and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, and e-commerce merchants. Its products are sold under the registered trademarks, which include TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE FRUIT ROLLS, FROOTIES, TOOTSIE POPS, TOOTSIE MINI POPS, CHILDS PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAS, DOTS, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, and TUTSI POP (Mexico).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

