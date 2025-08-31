Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 8/31/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MISSION PRODUCE INC (AVO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mission Produce, Inc. is engaged in the farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados to food retailers, distributors and produce wholesalers. It operates through three segments: Marketing and Distribution, International Farming, and Blueberries. Its Marketing and Distribution segment sources fruit from growers and then distributes the fruit through its global distribution network. Its International Farming segment owns and operates orchards from which all fruit produced is sold to its Marketing and Distribution segment. Its farming activities range from cultivating early-stage plantings to harvesting from mature trees. Its Blueberries segment is a farming operation that cultivates blueberry plants in Peru. It provides value-added services including ripening, bagging, custom packaging, logistical management, and quality assurance. The Company also provides its customers with merchandising and promotional support, insights on market trends and hands-on training.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MISSION PRODUCE INC

GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES INC (GRDN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. is a long-term care pharmacy services company. Through its locally based business model, it partners with long-term care facilities (LTCF0073) to deliver medications, and a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services designed to enhance care and improve adherence to drug regimens, helping to reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. Through its locally based pharmacies, the Company utilizes a complex, technology-enabled platform to manage the dispensing and administration of prescriptions to residents of LTCFs over the full prescription lifecycle in order to manage medication risk. Its Guardian Compass platform offers insights to enhance efficiency for its pharmacies, including proprietary real-time operational dashboards and metrics. Its suite of GuardianShield products offers customer and clinical services that benefit both the residents it serves and their caregivers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES INC

PRICESMART INC (PSMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates United States-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling merchandise and services. The Company operates 55 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one United States territory (10 in Colombia; nine in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; six in Guatemala; five in the Dominican Republic; four each in Trinidad and El Salvador; three in Honduras; two each in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). Its products include groceries, home, liquor, beer and wine, health and beauty, babies, pets, electronics, hardware and home improvement, the outdoors, small appliances, jewelry and watches and furniture. Its groceries include dairy and eggs, oils, baking and condiments, and beverages. Its home includes cleaning supplies, household paper products, laundry supplies, and home decor. Its health and beauty include skin care, oral care, hair care, and personal grooming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PRICESMART INC

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC (COKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes, markets and manufactures nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company. The Company also distributes products to several other beverage companies, including Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Monster Energy Company. The Company offers a range of nonalcoholic beverage products and flavors, including both sparkling and still beverages. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages, and the Company's principal sparkling beverage is Coca-Cola. Its still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, ready to drink tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. Its products are sold and distributed in the United States through various channels, which include selling directly to customers, including grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores and drug stores, and selling to on-premise locations, where products are typically consumed immediately.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

