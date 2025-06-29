Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 6/29/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP (JJSF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures snack foods and distributes frozen beverages which it markets nationally to the foodservice and retail supermarket industries. The CompanyGs segments include Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. Its Food Service segment offers soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods. Its customers include snack bars and food stands in chains, department, schools, colleges, and others. The primary products sold on the retail supermarket channel are soft pretzel products including SUPERPRETZEL, frozen novelties including LUIGIGS Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID Juice Bars & Soft Frozen Lemonade, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars and sorbet, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, PHILLY SWIRL cups and sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and handheld products. The Company sells frozen beverages to the foodservice industry primarily under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of J & J SNACK FOODS CORP

JJSF Guru Analysis

JJSF Fundamental Analysis

HORMEL FOODS CORP (HRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hormel Foods Corporation is a global-branded food company. The Company develops, processes, and distributes a range of food products in a variety of markets. Its segments include Retail, Foodservice, and International. The Retail segment is primarily engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of food products sold predominantly in the retail market. This segment also includes the CompanyGs MegaMex Foods, LLC joint venture. The Foodservice segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of food products to foodservice, convenience store, and commercial customers located in the United States. The International segment processes, markets, and sells its products internationally. This segment also includes the results from the CompanyGs international joint ventures, international equity method investments, and international royalty arrangements. It has a global presence within several major international markets, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, and England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HORMEL FOODS CORP

HRL Guru Analysis

HRL Fundamental Analysis

MISSION PRODUCE INC (AVO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mission Produce, Inc. is engaged in the farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados to food retailers, distributors and produce wholesalers. It operates through three segments: Marketing and Distribution, International Farming, and Blueberries. Its Marketing and Distribution segment sources fruit from growers and then distributes the fruit through its global distribution network. Its International Farming segment owns and operates orchards from which all fruit produced is sold to its Marketing and Distribution segment. Its farming activities range from cultivating early-stage plantings to harvesting from mature trees. Its Blueberries segment is a farming operation that cultivates blueberry plants in Peru. It provides value-added services including ripening, bagging, custom packaging, logistical management, and quality assurance. The Company also provides its customers with merchandising and promotional support, insights on market trends and hands-on training.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MISSION PRODUCE INC

AVO Guru Analysis

AVO Fundamental Analysis

PRICESMART INC (PSMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates United States style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling merchandise and services at low prices to its members. The Company operates approximately 54 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one United States territory. It owns Member's Selection private label products. It offers three types of memberships: Diamond, Business and Platinum. It offers merchandise and services in various categories, such as consumables, fresh foods, hardlines, softlines, food service and bakery, and health services. Its consumables category includes groceries, cleaning supplies, and health and beauty aids. Its fresh foods category includes meat, produce, deli, seafood and poultry. Its hardlines category includes electronics, automotive, hardware, sporting goods, and seasonal products. Its softlines category includes clothing, domestics and home furnishing products. Its health services category includes optical, audiology and pharmacy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PRICESMART INC

PSMT Guru Analysis

PSMT Fundamental Analysis

HONEST COMPANY INC (HNST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Honest Company, Inc. is a personal care company focused on creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably designed products. It offers personal care products, including diapers, wipes and adult facial care (including skin and color cosmetics). Primary components of its diapers include responsibly sourced, plant-based fluff pulp and other plant-derived materials. Its diapers have a modern and efficient design that uses less material. Its Clean Conscious wipes are compostable and plant-based, made with over 99% water and gentle on sensitive skin. It has a line of bath and body care products for babies, and adult facial care products designed for a range of skin types and concerns. Its ingredients and formulas are toxicologist-audited for potential health concerns. It offers baby clothing made with organic cotton, family flushable wipes, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer made with plant-based ingredients. Its distribution network includes two warehouses in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HONEST COMPANY INC

HNST Guru Analysis

HNST Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

