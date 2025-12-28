Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 12/28/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MISSION PRODUCE INC (AVO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mission Produce, Inc. is engaged in the farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados to food retailers, distributors and produce wholesalers. It operates through three segments: Marketing and Distribution, International Farming, and Blueberries. Its Marketing and Distribution segment sources fruit from growers and then distributes the fruit through its global distribution network. Its International Farming segment owns and operates orchards from which all fruit produced is sold to its Marketing and Distribution segment. Its farming activities range from cultivating early-stage plantings to harvesting from mature trees. Its Blueberries segment is a farming operation that cultivates blueberry plants in Peru. It provides value-added services including ripening, bagging, custom packaging, logistical management, and quality assurance. The Company also provides its customers with merchandising and promotional support, insights on market trends and hands-on training.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS INC (BJ) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs concentrated primarily on the eastern half of the United States. The Company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. It also offers technology, home decor, apparel, seasonal items, among others. It groups its merchandise offerings into two divisions: perishables, grocery and sundries, and general merchandise and services. Perishables, grocery, and sundries consist of meat, produce, dairy, deli and frozen products, packaged foods, beverages, detergents, disinfectants, paper products, beauty care, adult and baby care, and pet foods. General merchandise and services consist of electronics, apparel, seasonal goods, small appliances, televisions, furniture, optical, tires and third-party gift cards. It offers specialty services, such as full-service optical centers, tire installation services, a propane tank filling service, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PRICESMART INC (PSMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates United States-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, selling merchandise and services. The Company operates 55 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one United States territory (10 in Colombia; nine in Costa Rica; seven in Panama; six in Guatemala; five in the Dominican Republic; four each in Trinidad and El Salvador; three in Honduras; two each in Nicaragua and Jamaica; and one each in Aruba, Barbados and the United States Virgin Islands). Its products include groceries, home, liquor, beer and wine, health and beauty, babies, pets, electronics, hardware and home improvement, the outdoors, small appliances, jewelry and watches and furniture. Its groceries include dairy and eggs, oils, baking and condiments, and beverages. Its home includes cleaning supplies, household paper products, laundry supplies, and home decor. Its health and beauty include skin care, oral care, hair care, and personal grooming.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

J&J SNACK FOODS CORP (JJSF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures snack foods and distributes frozen beverages which it markets nationally to the foodservice and retail supermarket industries. The Companys segments include Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. Its Food Service segment offers soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods. Its customers include snack bars and food stands in chains, department, schools, colleges, and others. The primary products sold on the retail supermarket channel are soft pretzel products including SUPERPRETZEL, frozen novelties including LUIGIS Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID Juice Bars & Soft Frozen Lemonade, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars and sorbet, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, PHILLY SWIRL cups and sticks, ICEE Squeeze-Up Tubes and handheld products. The Company sells frozen beverages to the foodservice industry primarily under the names ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE and PARROT ICE in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HORMEL FOODS CORP (HRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hormel Foods Corporation is a global-branded food company. The Company develops, processes, and distributes a range of food products in a variety of markets. Its segments include Retail, Foodservice, and International. The Retail segment is primarily engaged in the processing, marketing, and sale of food products sold predominantly in the retail market. This segment also includes the Companys MegaMex Foods, LLC joint venture. The Foodservice segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of food products to foodservice, convenience store, and commercial customers located in the United States. The International segment processes, markets, and sells its products internationally. This segment also includes the results from the Companys international joint ventures, international equity method investments, and international royalty arrangements. It has a global presence within several major international markets, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, and England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

