Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 8/31/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE CO (EPC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products. With operations in approximately 20 countries, its products are widely available in more than 50 countries. The Company has three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care. The Wet Shave segment consists of products sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Billie, Shave Guard and its custom brands group, as well as non-branded products. The Companys Wet Shave products include razor handles and refillable blades, disposable shave products, and shaving gels and creams. The Sun and Skin Care segment products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog, Jack Black, Cremo and Wet Ones brand names. Feminine Care markets products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands. It offers tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide 360, Playtex Sport, Playtex and o.b. brands. It also markets pads and liners under the Stayfree and Carefree brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ADECOAGRO SA (AGRO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adecoagro S.A. is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy. Its agricultural activities consist of harvesting certain agricultural products, including crops, rough rice and sugarcane, for sale to third parties and for internal use as inputs in its various manufacturing processes, and producing raw milk. Its manufacturing activities consist of selling manufactured products, including processed rice, sugar, ethanol and energy, among others, and providing services, such as grain warehousing and conditioning and handling and drying services, among others. The Company's land transformation activities consist of the acquisition of farmlands or businesses with underdeveloped or underutilized agricultural land.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TREEHOUSE FOODS INC (THS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a private label food and beverage manufacturer in North America. The Company's portfolio includes snacking offerings (crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candy offerings), beverages & drink mix offerings (non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, and tea), as well as other grocery offerings (pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese & pudding). The Company sells its products across various channels including retail grocery, co-manufacturing, and food-away-from-home customers in shelf stable, refrigerated, and frozen formats. It also offers its customers a range of value and nutritional solutions, including natural, organic, and gluten-free products, providing each the capability to meet the needs of their consumers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

