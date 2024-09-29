Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On John Neff - 9/29/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TARGET CORP (TGT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Department & Discount) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Target Corporation is a general merchandise retailer selling products to its guests through its stores and digital channels. The Company serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com. It offers to its customers, referred to as guests, everyday essentials and fashionable, differentiated merchandise at discounted prices. The majority of its stores offer a wide assortment of general merchandise and food. Its merchandise categories include apparel and accessories, beauty and household essentials, food and beverage, hardlines, and home furnishings and decor. Most of its stores larger than 170,000 square feet offer a variety of general merchandise and a full line of food items comparable to traditional supermarkets. Its digital channels include a wide merchandise and food assortment, including many items found in its stores, along with a complementary assortment sold by the Company and third parties. Its brands include A New Day, Ava & Viv, Cloud Island, Favorite Day, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

COCA-COLA CO (KO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company's segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures and Bottling Investments. It owns or licenses and markets various beverage brands, which are grouped into categories, such as Trademark Coca-Cola; sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee and tea; juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages and emerging beverages. It owns and markets various nonalcoholic sparkling soft drink brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite and Thums Up. Its water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Dasani, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glaceau smartwater, glaceau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade and Topo Chico. Its juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages brands include AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy and Simply.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

