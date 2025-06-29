Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On John Neff - 6/29/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC (CASY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CaseyGs General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate approximately 2,900 convenience stores in 20 states. It offers self-service fuel, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. All convenience stores carry a broad selection of food items (which, at most stores, includes, but are not limited to, freshly prepared foods, such as regular and breakfast pizza, donuts, hot breakfast items, and hot and cold sandwiches), beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other nonfood items. It offers a range of fuels, including E-10 gasoline, High Octane gasoline, Biodiesel, Winterized diesel, and Ethanol-free gasoline. It sells a range of tobacco products in-store, including e-cigarettes and vapor, chewing tobacco, nicotine pouches, and rolling papers and accessories. Its card services include Casey's Gift Cards, Casey's Visa Signature Card, and Casey's Business Mastercard & Casey's Business Advantage Card.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC

CASY Guru Analysis

CASY Fundamental Analysis

ELF BEAUTY INC (ELF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a multi-brand beauty company. The Company offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skincare products. The Company's family of brands includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Naturium, Well People and Keys Soulcare. Its e.l.f. SKIN is an ingredient-focused, dermatologist-developed formula for every eye, lip, face and skin concern. The Company operates across beauty categories including eye, lip, and face makeup, beauty tools and accessories, and skincare products. Its color cosmetics and skin care products are broadly sold through food, drug, and mass channels, as well as through department stores and direct and specialty channels. The Company's brands are available online and across beauty, mass market and specialty retailers in the United States and internationally. The Company sell its products online through its own direct e-commerce channels, as well as through other e-commerce Websites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ELF BEAUTY INC

ELF Guru Analysis

ELF Fundamental Analysis

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC (CCEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer goods company. The Company is engaged in making, selling, and distributing a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite and Monster. The CompanyGs portfolio offerings include energy drinks, flavors, mixers and energy, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices. The Company also offers low and no sugar options. The Company serves consumers across various geographical segments, which include Iberia (Spain, Portugal, and Andorra), Germany, Great Britain, France and Monaco, Belgium and Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands, and Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. It serves approximately 600 million consumers and helps two million customers across 31 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

CCEP Guru Analysis

CCEP Fundamental Analysis

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO (PFGC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Performance Food Group Company is a food and foodservice distribution company. The Company operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. Its Foodservice segment distributes a line of national brands, customer brands, and its proprietary-branded food and food-related products to independent and multi-unit chain restaurants and other institutions. Its Vistar segment specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, and other items nationally to vending, office coffee service, theater, retail, hospitality, and other channels. Its Convenience segment distributes candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, food and foodservice related products and other items to convenience stores across North America. It markets and distributes over 250,000 food and food-related products to customers across the United States from approximately 144 distribution facilities to over 300,000 customer locations in the food-away-from-home industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO

PFGC Guru Analysis

PFGC Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.