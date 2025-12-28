Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On John Neff - 12/28/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC (CCEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer goods company. The Company is engaged in making, selling and distributing an extensive range of primarily non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The Company's product categories include Coca-Cola trademark; flavors and mixers; waters, sports, RTD tea and coffee, and other including energy. Its brands include Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Monster Energy, Costa Coffee and Fuze Tea. The Company's operations include Europe and Australia, Pacific and Southeast Asia (APS). Its Europe operations include FBN (France, Monaco, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Iceland), Germany, Great Britain, and Iberia (Spain, Portugal and Andorra). The Company's APS operations include Australia/Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Papua New Guinea), and Southeast Asia (Indonesia and the Philippines). It operates in approximately 31 markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO (PFGC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Performance Food Group Company is a food and foodservice distribution company. The Company operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. Its Foodservice segment distributes a line of national brands, customer brands, and its proprietary-branded food and food-related products to independent and multi-unit chain restaurants and other institutions. Its Vistar segment specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, and other items nationally to vending, office coffee service, theater, retail, hospitality, and other channels. Its Convenience segment distributes candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, food and foodservice related products and other items to convenience stores across North America. It markets and distributes over 250,000 food and food-related products to customers across the United States from approximately 144 distribution facilities to over 300,000 customer locations in the food-away-from-home industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

COCA-COLA CO (KO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company's segments include Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; North America; Asia Pacific; Global Ventures; and Bottling Investments. It sells multiple brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Its portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Its water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Its juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. It operates in two lines of business: concentrate operations and finished product operations. Its concentrate operations sell beverage concentrates, syrups, including fountain syrups, and certain finished beverages to authorized bottling operations. Its finished product operations sell sparkling soft drinks and a variety of other finished beverages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

