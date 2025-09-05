Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/5/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products and oral tobacco products. The smokeable products segment consists of combustible cigarettes and machine-made large cigars. The oral tobacco products segment includes moist smokeless tobacco (MST) products and oral nicotine pouches. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, it owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which are cigarette manufacturers. Its smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), a global MST manufacturer, Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches, and NJOY, LLC (NJOY), an e-vapor manufacturer with a commercialized product portfolio. The brand portfolios of its operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALTRIA GROUP INC

GENERAL MILLS INC (GIS) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Mills, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods. Its segments include North America Retail; International; North America Pet, and North America Foodservice. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, convenience stores, and e-commerce grocery providers. The International segment consists of retail and foodservice businesses outside the United States and Canada. Its product categories include super-premium ice cream and frozen desserts, meal kits, salty snacks, snack bars, dessert and baking mixes, and shelf-stable vegetables. The North America Pet segment includes pet food products sold in the United States and Canada in national pet superstore chains, e-commerce retailers, and grocery stores. The North America Foodservice segment product categories include ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, and baking mixes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GENERAL MILLS INC

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC (KDP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a beverage company in North America that manufactures, markets, distributes and sells hot and cold beverages and single serve brewing systems. It has a portfolio of beverage brands, including Keurig, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mott's, A&W, Penafiel, Snapple, 7UP, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, GHOST, Clamato, Core Hydration and The Original Donut Shop, as well as the Keurig brewing system. Its U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment is a manufacturer and distributor of liquid refreshment beverages (LRBs). This segment manufactures and distributes concentrates, syrup and finished beverages of its brands and third-party brands, to third-party bottlers, distributors, retailers, and end consumers. Its U.S. Coffee segment is a manufacturer and distributor of single serve brewers, specialty coffee (including hot and iced varieties), and ready to drink (RTD) coffee. Its International segment includes sales in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and other international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KEURIG DR PEPPER INC

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP (KMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers and materials using advanced technologies in fibers, nonwovens and absorbency. The Companys segments include North America (NA), International Personal Care (IPC) and International Family Care and Professional (IFP). Its NA segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, and other products. These products are sold under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Kotex, Poise, Depend, and other brand names. Its IPC segment consists of three categories, such as Baby & Child Care, Adult Care and Feminine Care, including disposable diapers, and other products, and are sold under the Huggies, Kotex, Goodfeel, Intimus, Depend and other brand names. Its IFP segment consists of two categories-Family Care and Professional, including facial and bathroom tissue, and are sold under the Kleenex, Scottex, Wypall and other brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

