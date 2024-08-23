Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/23/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company, which provides a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products, oral tobacco products, and all other. The smokeable products segment includes of combustible cigarettes manufactured and sold by Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton. The oral tobacco products segment consists of moist smokeless tobacco (MST) and snus products manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), and oral nicotine pouches manufactured and sold by Helix Innovations LLC (Helix). The oral tobacco products segment includes the premium brands, Copenhagen and Skoal, and Red Seal. It also includes on! oral nicotine pouches. The Company's e-vapor products are marketed by NJOY, LLC (NJOY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Its tobacco subsidiaries sell their tobacco products principally to wholesalers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - ADR (RBGLY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Reckitt) is a United Kingdom-based global consumer goods company. The Company's operating segments comprise the Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition business. The Hygiene portfolio works to eliminate dirt, germs, pests, and odors with products such as Lysol, Finish, Air Wick, Harpic and Mortein. The Company's Health portfolio offers various solutions that provide pain relief, protection, hygiene, and personal care to households across the world, through brands like Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils and Veet. The Nutrition business includes its infant and child nutrition, its adult nutrition and its range of vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS). Brands under Nutrition business include Enfa, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Airborne, Move Free and Neuriva. The Company's brands also include Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Finish, Durex, Mucinex, Enfamil and Move Free and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

TURNING POINT BRANDS INC (TPB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products. It sells a range of products to adult consumers consisting of staple products under the brands Zig-Zag and Stoker's. Its segments include Zig-Zag Products (Zig-Zag), Stoker's Products (Stoker's) and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag principally market and distribute rolling papers, tubes, and related products; finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps, and CLIPPER reusable lighters and other accessories. Stoker's manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco (MST) and contract for and market loose leaf chewing tobacco products. Creative Distribution Solutions segment markets and distributes liquid nicotine products and certain other products without tobacco and/or nicotine; distributes an assortment of products to non-traditional retail outlets via Vapor Beast, and markets and distributes an assortment of products to individual consumers via the VaporFi B2C online platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HERBALIFE LTD (HLF) is a small-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company sells weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports and fitness; and other nutrition products to and through a network of independent members (Members). Its products include meal replacements, protein shakes, teas, aloes, high-protein snacks, vitamins and supplements, and sports nutrition. The Company offers a range of meal replacement products, such as protein shakes, bars, and soups. Its snack portfolio includes a variety of sweet, savory and creamy options, such as high protein iced coffee, protein bars, snack shakes, soups, and baking mixes. Its Herbal Aloe Concentrate is a beverage formulated with aloe vera, which can be mixed with water, tea or protein shake. It has also developed a portfolio of dietary supplements, including solutions for heart health, digestive health, immunity and others. It sells products in approximately 95 markets across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

KENVUE INC (KVUE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kenvue Inc. is a consumer health company. The Company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. Its Self Care product categories include Pain Care; Cough, Cold, and Allergy; and Other Self Care (Digestive Health; Smoking Cessation; Eye Care; and Other). The Skin Health and Beauty segment's product categories include face and body care and hair, sun, and others. The Essential Health segment's product categories include oral care, baby care and other essential health (women's health, wound care, and other). Its differentiated portfolio of brands includes Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, Aveeno, Zyrtec, and Nicorette. The Company has a global footprint through which it sells and distributes its product portfolio in more than 165 countries across its four regions. The four region consists of North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

