Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/1/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products and oral tobacco products. The smokeable products segment consists of combustible cigarettes and machine-made large cigars. The oral tobacco products segment includes moist smokeless tobacco (MST) products and oral nicotine pouches. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, it owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which are cigarette manufacturers. Its smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), a global MST manufacturer, Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches, and NJOY, LLC (NJOY), an e-vapor manufacturer with a commercialized product portfolio. The brand portfolios of its operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALTRIA GROUP INC

MO Guru Analysis

MO Fundamental Analysis

CAMPBELL'S CO (CPB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Campbell's Company, formerly Campbell Soup Company, provides affordable food and beverages. The Company is focused on brand powerhouse, across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. The Companys portfolio of approximately 16 brands includes Campbells, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Raos, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyders of Hanover, Swanson and V8. It offers nutritious, convenient food for Canadian families. Its North American Foodservice division offers food, recipes, and tailored solutions for a wide range of segments, including healthcare facilities, restaurants and specialty coffee shops, schools, vending and micro-markets, and lodging throughout North America. Pacific Foods is a producer of organic broth and soup. Offering a wide range of tasty organic and plant-based options, soups include Creamy Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato and new ready-to-serve canned soups.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CAMPBELL'S CO

CPB Guru Analysis

CPB Fundamental Analysis

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP (KMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers and materials using advanced technologies in fibers, nonwovens and absorbency. The Companys segments include North America (NA), International Personal Care (IPC) and International Family Care and Professional (IFP). Its NA segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, and other products. These products are sold under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Kotex, Poise, Depend, and other brand names. Its IPC segment consists of three categories, such as Baby & Child Care, Adult Care and Feminine Care, including disposable diapers, and other products, and are sold under the Huggies, Kotex, Goodfeel, Intimus, Depend and other brand names. Its IFP segment consists of two categories-Family Care and Professional, including facial and bathroom tissue, and are sold under the Kleenex, Scottex, Wypall and other brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP

KMB Guru Analysis

KMB Fundamental Analysis

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC (ENR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. The Company's segments include Batteries & Lights, and Auto Care. The Company offers household batteries including primary, rechargeable, specialty and hearing aid using many technologies including lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide. It offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. Its portfolio of brands includes Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A/C Pro, Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor, and Tuff Stuff. It distributes its products to consumers through numerous retail locations worldwide, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food, drug and convenience stores, e-commerce and military stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC

ENR Guru Analysis

ENR Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.