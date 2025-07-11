Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/11/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GENERAL MILLS INC (GIS) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Mills, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods. Its segments include North America Retail; International; North America Pet, and North America Foodservice. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, convenience stores, and e-commerce grocery providers. The International segment consists of retail and foodservice businesses outside the United States and Canada. Its product categories include super-premium ice cream and frozen desserts, meal kits, salty snacks, snack bars, dessert and baking mixes, and shelf-stable vegetables. The North America Pet segment includes pet food products sold in the United States and Canada in national pet superstore chains, e-commerce retailers, and grocery stores. The North America Foodservice segment product categories include ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, and baking mixes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GENERAL MILLS INC

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products and oral tobacco products. The smokeable products segment consists of combustible cigarettes and machine-made large cigars. The oral tobacco products segment includes moist smokeless tobacco (MST) products and oral nicotine pouches. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, it owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which are cigarette manufacturers. Its smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), a global MST manufacturer, Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches, and NJOY, LLC (NJOY), an e-vapor manufacturer with a commercialized product portfolio. The brand portfolios of its operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALTRIA GROUP INC

CONAGRA BRANDS INC (CAG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conagra Brands, Inc. is a branded food company. The Companys segments include Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment includes branded, shelf-stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment includes branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment includes branded food products in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside the United States. The Foodservice segment includes branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products that are packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments primarily in the United States. Its brands include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, and Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONAGRA BRANDS INC

KRAFT HEINZ CO (KHC) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products around the world through its eight consumer-driven product platforms: Taste Elevation, Easy Ready Meals, Hydration, Meats, Cheeses, Substantial Snacking, Desserts, Coffee, and other grocery products. The Company has two reportable segments defined by geographic region: North America and International Developed Markets. Its other segments, consisting of West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) and Asia Emerging Markets (AEM), are combined and disclosed as Emerging Markets. It manufactures its products from a wide variety of raw materials. Its brands include Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Capri Sun, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, Golden Circle, Watties, Plasmon, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, and Pudliszki, among others. The Companys products are sold through its own sales organizations and through independent brokers, agents, and distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KRAFT HEINZ CO

HENKEL AG & CO KGAA - ADR (HENKY) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Henkel AG & Co KGaA formerly known as Henkel Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a Germany-based company. The Company is engaged in the consumer and industrial business, operating in two segments: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands. It operates in the regions of Europe, IMEA (India, Middle East, Africa), North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Company's Adhesive Technologies business segment covers adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, providing solutions for Mobility & Electronics, Packaging & Consumer Goods and Craftsmen, Construction & Professional under brands such as Loctite, Bonderite, Aquence and Technomelt. The Consumer Brands business segment focuses on the two global categories Laundry & Home Care and Hair. In this segment, the Company offers branded consumer goods in laundry and home care products and hair care, it also operates in hair professional business. Its portfolio includes brands such as Persil, Schwarzkopf, Dial, Purex, got2b and Palette.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HENKEL AG & CO KGAA - ADR

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

