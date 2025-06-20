Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/20/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen food company. Its portfolio of brands includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom. Its portfolio of food brands within the frozen category, including fish, vegetables, poultry, meals, pizza and ice cream. The products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway, iglo in Germany and other continental markets, La Cocinera in Spain, Ledo in south-eastern Europe and Frikom in Serbia and North Macedonia. Its product offerings include frozen fish products, such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; meals, such as ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes and other ready-made meals; poultry, such as frozen poultry and meat products, such as nuggets, grills and burgers, among others. It manufactures, sells and distributes products in over 16 European countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NOMAD FOODS LTD

NOMD Guru Analysis

NOMD Fundamental Analysis

CAMPBELL'S CO (CPB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Campbell's Company, formerly Campbell Soup Company, provides affordable food and beverages. The Company is focused on brand powerhouse, across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. The CompanyGs portfolio of approximately 16 brands includes CampbellGs, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, RaoGs, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, SnyderGs of Hanover, Swanson and V8. It offers nutritious, convenient food for Canadian families. Its North American Foodservice division offers food, recipes, and tailored solutions for a wide range of segments, including healthcare facilities, restaurants and specialty coffee shops, schools, vending and micro-markets, and lodging throughout North America. Pacific Foods is a producer of organic broth and soup. Offering a wide range of tasty organic and plant-based options, soups include Creamy Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato and new ready-to-serve canned soups.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CAMPBELL'S CO

CPB Guru Analysis

CPB Fundamental Analysis

KRAFT HEINZ CO (KHC) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products around the world through its eight consumer-driven product platforms: Taste Elevation, Easy Ready Meals, Hydration, Meats, Cheeses, Substantial Snacking, Desserts, Coffee, and other grocery products. The Company has two reportable segments defined by geographic region: North America and International Developed Markets. Its other segments, consisting of West and East Emerging Markets (WEEM) and Asia Emerging Markets (AEM), are combined and disclosed as Emerging Markets. It manufactures its products from a wide variety of raw materials. Its brands include Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Capri Sun, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, Golden Circle, WattieGs, Plasmon, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, and Pudliszki, among others. The CompanyGs products are sold through its own sales organizations and through independent brokers, agents, and distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KRAFT HEINZ CO

KHC Guru Analysis

KHC Fundamental Analysis

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products and oral tobacco products. The smokeable products segment consists of combustible cigarettes and machine-made large cigars. The oral tobacco products segment includes moist smokeless tobacco (MST) products and oral nicotine pouches. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, it owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which are cigarette manufacturers. Its smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), a global MST manufacturer, Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches, and NJOY, LLC (NJOY), an e-vapor manufacturer with a commercialized product portfolio. The brand portfolios of its operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALTRIA GROUP INC

MO Guru Analysis

MO Fundamental Analysis

CLOROX CO (CLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Clorox Company is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. Its Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning, disinfecting and professional products marketed and sold under the Clorox, Clorox2, Pine-Sol, Scentiva, Tilex, Liquid-Plumr and Formula 409 brands in the United States. Its Household segment consists of bags and wraps, cat litter and grilling products marketed and sold under the Glad, Fresh Step and Scoop Away, and Kingsford brands in the United States. The lifestyle segment consists of food, water-filtration and natural personal care products marketed and sold under the Hidden Valley, Brita and BurtGs Bees brands. International consists of products sold outside the United States. Its products within this segment include laundry additives, home care products, bags and wraps, cat litter, water-filtration products and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CLOROX CO

CLX Guru Analysis

CLX Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.