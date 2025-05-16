Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/16/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP (PPC) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. Its segments include United States (U.S.), Europe, and Mexico. Its fresh products consist of refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, mini breast fillets and prepackaged case-ready chicken. Its prepared products include portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties and bone-in chicken parts. Its exported products consist of whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets. Its market overview consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors and certain other institutions. Its retail market consists of grocery store chains, wholesale clubs and other retail distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HENKEL AG & CO KGAA - ADR (HENKY) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Henkel AG & Co KGaA formerly known as Henkel Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a Germany-based company. The Company is engaged in the consumer and industrial business, operating in two segments: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands. It operates in the regions of Europe, IMEA (India, Middle East, Africa), North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The Company's Adhesive Technologies business segment covers adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, providing solutions for Mobility & Electronics, Packaging & Consumer Goods and Craftsmen, Construction & Professional under brands such as Loctite, Bonderite, Aquence and Technomelt. The Consumer Brands business segment focuses on the two global categories Laundry & Home Care and Hair. In this segment, the Company offers branded consumer goods in laundry and home care products and hair care, it also operates in hair professional business. Its portfolio includes brands such as Persil, Schwarzkopf, Dial, Purex, got2b and Palette.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products and oral tobacco products. The smokeable products segment consists of combustible cigarettes and machine-made large cigars. The oral tobacco products segment includes moist smokeless tobacco (MST) products and oral nicotine pouches. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, it owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which are cigarette manufacturers. Its smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), a global MST manufacturer, Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches, and NJOY, LLC (NJOY), an e-vapor manufacturer with a commercialized product portfolio. The brand portfolios of its operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GENERAL MILLS INC (GIS) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Mills, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods with more than 100 brands in 100 countries across six continents. The Company's segments include North America Retail, International, North America Pet, and North America Foodservice. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, convenience stores, and e-commerce grocery providers. The International segment consists of retail and foodservice businesses outside of the United States and Canada. The North America Pet segment includes pet food products sold primarily in the United States and Canada in national pet superstore chains, e-commerce retailers, grocery stores, regional pet store chains, mass merchandisers, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. The North America Foodservice segment consists of foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO (TAP) is a large-cap value stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Molson Coors Beverage Company is a holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Americas and EMEA&APAC. The Americas segment consists of the production, importing, marketing, distribution and sales of its owned brands and partner brands and licensed brands in the United States, Canada and various countries in Latin America. It operates nine primary breweries, three craft breweries and two container operations. It also includes partnership arrangements for the distribution of beer in Ontario and the western provinces of Canada. The EMEA&APAC segment consists of the production, marketing and sales of its primary brands as well as other owned and licensed brands in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom, various other European countries and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions. It operates approximately 11 primary breweries, four craft breweries and one cidery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

