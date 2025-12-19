Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/19/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products and oral tobacco products. The smokeable products segment consists of combustible cigarettes and machine-made large cigars. The oral tobacco products segment includes moist smokeless tobacco (MST) products and oral nicotine pouches. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, it owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which are cigarette manufacturers. Its smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), a global MST manufacturer, Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches, and NJOY, LLC (NJOY), an e-vapor manufacturer with a commercialized product portfolio. The brand portfolios of its operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GENERAL MILLS INC (GIS) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Mills, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods. Its segments include North America Retail; International; North America Pet, and North America Foodservice. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, convenience stores, and e-commerce grocery providers. The International segment consists of retail and foodservice businesses outside the United States and Canada. Its product categories include super-premium ice cream and frozen desserts, meal kits, salty snacks, snack bars, dessert and baking mixes, and shelf-stable vegetables. The North America Pet segment includes pet food products sold in the United States and Canada in national pet superstore chains, e-commerce retailers, and grocery stores. The North America Foodservice segment product categories include ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, and baking mixes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CAMPBELL'S CO (CPB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Campbell's Company, formerly Campbell Soup Company, provides affordable food and beverages. The Company is focused on brand powerhouse, across two divisions: Meals & Beverages and Snacks. The Companys portfolio of approximately 16 brands includes Campbells, Cape Cod, Chunky, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Raos, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Snyders of Hanover, Swanson and V8. It offers nutritious, convenient food for Canadian families. Its North American Foodservice division offers food, recipes, and tailored solutions for a wide range of segments, including healthcare facilities, restaurants and specialty coffee shops, schools, vending and micro-markets, and lodging throughout North America. Pacific Foods is a producer of organic broth and soup. Offering a wide range of tasty organic and plant-based options, soups include Creamy Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato and new ready-to-serve canned soups.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP (PPC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. Its segments include United States (U.S.), Europe, and Mexico. Its fresh products consist of refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, mini breast fillets and prepackaged case-ready chicken. Its prepared products include portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties and bone-in chicken parts. Its exported products consist of whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the U.S. or frozen for distribution to export markets. Its market overview consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors and certain other institutions. Its retail market consists of grocery store chains, wholesale clubs and other retail distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

KENVUE INC (KVUE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kenvue Inc. is a consumer health company. The Companys differentiated portfolio of brands includes Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, Johnsons, BAND-AID, Aveeno, Zyrtec, and Nicorette. It operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. Its Self Care product categories include pain care; cough, cold, and allergy; digestive health; smoking cessation; eye care; and other products. Self Care segments include brands such as Tylenol, Motrin, Nicorette, Benadryl, Zyrtec, Zarbees, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, and Calpol. The Skin Health and Beauty segment is focused on face and body care, as well as hair, sun, and other products. The Essential Health segment includes oral care, baby care, womens health, wound care, and other products. Its portfolio includes Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health products which connect with consumers across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

