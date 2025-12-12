Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/12/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO (SMPL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Simply Good Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company's product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins, Quest and OWYN brands. The Quest brand is for consumers seeking a variety of protein-rich foods and beverages that also limit sugars and simple carbohydrates. The Atkins brand is for those following a low-carbohydrate lifestyle or seeking to manage weight or blood sugar levels. The OWYN brand is for consumers seeking protein-rich beverages that are plant-based and tested for the top nine allergens that also limit sugars and simple carbohydrates. Its OWYN RTD shakes and powders do not contain gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, nuts, tree nuts, are low in sugar, and contain prebiotic fiber. It distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, as well as through e-commerce, convenience, specialty, and other channels.

ALTRIA GROUP INC (MO) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altria Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of tobacco products for United States tobacco consumers aged 21+. Its segments include smokeable products and oral tobacco products. The smokeable products segment consists of combustible cigarettes and machine-made large cigars. The oral tobacco products segment includes moist smokeless tobacco (MST) products and oral nicotine pouches. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, it owns Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), and John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which are cigarette manufacturers. Its smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), a global MST manufacturer, Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), a manufacturer of oral nicotine pouches, and NJOY, LLC (NJOY), an e-vapor manufacturer with a commercialized product portfolio. The brand portfolios of its operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY.

CONAGRA BRANDS INC (CAG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conagra Brands, Inc. is a branded food company. The Companys segments include Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment includes branded, shelf-stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment includes branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment includes branded food products in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside the United States. The Foodservice segment includes branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products that are packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments primarily in the United States. Its brands include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, and Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP.

KENVUE INC (KVUE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kenvue Inc. is a consumer health company. The Companys differentiated portfolio of brands includes Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, Johnsons, BAND-AID, Aveeno, Zyrtec, and Nicorette. It operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. Its Self Care product categories include pain care; cough, cold, and allergy; digestive health; smoking cessation; eye care; and other products. Self Care segments include brands such as Tylenol, Motrin, Nicorette, Benadryl, Zyrtec, Zarbees, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, and Calpol. The Skin Health and Beauty segment is focused on face and body care, as well as hair, sun, and other products. The Essential Health segment includes oral care, baby care, womens health, wound care, and other products. Its portfolio includes Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health products which connect with consumers across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC (KDP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a beverage company in North America that manufactures, markets, distributes and sells hot and cold beverages and single serve brewing systems. It has a portfolio of beverage brands, including Keurig, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mott's, A&W, Penafiel, Snapple, 7UP, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, GHOST, Clamato, Core Hydration and The Original Donut Shop, as well as the Keurig brewing system. Its U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment is a manufacturer and distributor of liquid refreshment beverages (LRBs). This segment manufactures and distributes concentrates, syrup and finished beverages of its brands and third-party brands, to third-party bottlers, distributors, retailers, and end consumers. Its U.S. Coffee segment is a manufacturer and distributor of single serve brewers, specialty coffee (including hot and iced varieties), and ready to drink (RTD) coffee. Its International segment includes sales in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and other international markets.

