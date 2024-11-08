Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/8/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GENERAL MILLS INC (GIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: General Mills, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods with more than 100 brands in 100 countries across six continents. Its segments include North America Retail, International, Pet and North America Foodservice. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, convenience stores, and e-commerce grocery providers. The International segment reflects retail and foodservice businesses outside of the United States and Canada. Its product categories include super-premium ice cream and frozen desserts, meal kits and others. The Pet segment includes pet food products sold primarily in the United States and Canada in national pet superstore chains, e-commerce retailers, mass merchandisers, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. The North America Foodservice segment consists of foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

NOMAD FOODS LTD (NOMD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nomad Foods Limited is a frozen food company. Its portfolio of brands includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom. Its portfolio of food brands within the frozen category, including fish, vegetables, poultry, meals, pizza and ice cream. The products are sold primarily through grocery retailers under the Birds Eye brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway, iglo in Germany and other continental markets, La Cocinera in Spain, Ledo in south-eastern Europe and Frikom in Serbia and North Macedonia. Its product offerings include frozen fish products, such as fish fingers, coated fish, natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; meals, such as ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes and other ready-made meals; poultry, such as frozen poultry and meat products, such as nuggets, grills and burgers, among others. It manufactures, sells and distributes products in over 16 European countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE CO (EPC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products. With operations in over 20 countries, its products are available in more than 50 countries. The Company has three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care categories. Wet Shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Billie, Shave Guard and its custom brands group. It manufactures and distributes Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, composed of razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women. Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog, Jack Black, Cremo and Wet Ones brand names. It markets Sun Care products under the Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic brands. Feminine Care markets products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands. It offers tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide 360, Playtex Sport, Playtex and o.b. brands, including the Playtex Sport.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

SYSCO CORP (SYY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sysco Corporation is engaged in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. It also supplies a variety of non-food items. Its segments include U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA and Other. U.S. Foodservice Operations segment includes United States Broadline operations and United States Specialty operations. International Foodservice Operations include operations outside of the United States. SYGMA segment includes its United States customized distribution operations serving quick-service chain restaurant customer locations. Other segment includes primarily its hotel supply operations, Guest Worldwide. It distributes various products, such as frozen foods, fresh meats and seafood, dairy products, beverage products, imported specialties, and fresh produce. It operates around 340 distribution facilities worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

