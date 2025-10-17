Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/17/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO (SMPL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Simply Good Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company's product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins, Quest and OWYN brands. The Quest brand is for consumers seeking a variety of protein-rich foods and beverages that also limit sugars and simple carbohydrates. The Atkins brand is for those following a low-carbohydrate lifestyle or seeking to manage weight or blood sugar levels. The OWYN brand is for consumers seeking protein-rich beverages that are plant-based and tested for the top nine allergens that also limit sugars and simple carbohydrates. Its OWYN RTD shakes and powders do not contain gluten, dairy, soy, eggs, nuts, tree nuts, are low in sugar, and contain prebiotic fiber. It distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, as well as through e-commerce, convenience, specialty, and other channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

KENVUE INC (KVUE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kenvue Inc. is a consumer health company. The Companys differentiated portfolio of brands includes Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, Johnsons, BAND-AID, Aveeno, Zyrtec, and Nicorette. It operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. Its Self Care product categories include pain care; cough, cold, and allergy; digestive health; smoking cessation; eye care; and other products. Self Care segments include brands such as Tylenol, Motrin, Nicorette, Benadryl, Zyrtec, Zarbees, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, and Calpol. The Skin Health and Beauty segment is focused on face and body care, as well as hair, sun, and other products. The Essential Health segment includes oral care, baby care, womens health, wound care, and other products. Its portfolio includes Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health products which connect with consumers across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

BELLRING BRANDS INC (BRBR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BellRing Brands, Inc. is engaged in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. The Company's primary brands, Premier Protein and Dymatize, appeal to a range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, e-commerce, specialty and convenience. Premier Protein is a mainstream lifestyle brand. Premier Proteins product portfolio consists primarily of RTD protein shakes and protein powders. Premier Proteins flagship RTD protein shakes are available in diverse flavors and contain 30 grams of protein and 160 calories. Premier Proteins powder portfolio consists primarily of 100% whey protein products. Dymatize brands portfolio includes an assortment of sports nutrition products, including protein powders. Its protein powder portfolio consists of three primary products: ISO.100 made with hydrolyzed 100% Whey Protein Isolate, Elite 100% Whey and Super Mass Gainer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC (REYN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer products company. The Company produces and sells products across three categories: waste and storage products, cooking products and tableware. The Company offers its products under various brands, such as Reynolds and Hefty. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment sells both branded and store brand aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags and slow cooker liners. Hefty Waste & Storage segment produces both branded and store brand trash and food storage bags. Hefty Tableware segment sells both branded and store brand disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups and cutlery. Presto Products segment sells store brand products in four main categories: food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers and plastic wrap.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP (KMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers and materials using advanced technologies in fibers, nonwovens and absorbency. The Companys segments include North America (NA), International Personal Care (IPC) and International Family Care and Professional (IFP). Its NA segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, and other products. These products are sold under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Kotex, Poise, Depend, and other brand names. Its IPC segment consists of three categories, such as Baby & Child Care, Adult Care and Feminine Care, including disposable diapers, and other products, and are sold under the Huggies, Kotex, Goodfeel, Intimus, Depend and other brand names. Its IFP segment consists of two categories-Family Care and Professional, including facial and bathroom tissue, and are sold under the Kleenex, Scottex, Wypall and other brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

