Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/15/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

BUNGE GLOBAL SA (BG) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bunge Global SA is a global agribusiness and food company. The Company is engaged in the processing of oilseeds and the production and supply of specialty vegetable oils and fats. Its segments include Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, and Milling segments. The Agribusiness segment is principally involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment involves the processing, production, and marketing of products derived from vegetable oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, specialty ingredients, and renewable diesel feedstocks. The Milling segment involves the processing, production, and marketing of products derived primarily from wheat and corn. It serves a diverse set of industries, including animal feed and pet food, bakery, beverages, biofuels, confectionery, culinary snacks and frying, dairy, foodservice, meat, nutrition, personal care, and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON INC (JBSS) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor and distributor of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts in the United States. Its nuts are sold under its Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand and Southern Style Nuts brand names and under a variety of private brands. It also markets and distributes a diverse product line of food and snack products, including nutrition bars, snack bars, peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, snack and trail mixes, sunflower kernels, dried fruit, corn snacks, chickpea snacks, sesame sticks, other sesame snack products and baked cheese snack products under its brand names, including Just the Cheese, and under private brands. Its products are raw and processed nuts and snack bars. The nut product line includes almonds, pecans, black walnuts, pistachios, Brazil nuts, filberts and others. The snack bar product line includes chewy, fruit and grain, sweet and salty, dipped, crunchy, energy, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

INTERPARFUMS INC (IPAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a range of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. It produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners, and fragrance product sales through its European based operations segment. It has a portfolio of brands including Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, Goutal, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world. Its brand fragrance products are also produced and marketed through its United States based operations. These fragrance products are sold under trademarks owned by the Company or pursuant to license or other agreements with the owners of brands, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta and Roberto Cavalli.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP (MNST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates for energy drink beverages under various brand names. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment is primarily consisting of its Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm total wellness energy drinks and Bang Energy drinks. Its Strategic Brands segment is primarily consisting of various energy drink brands acquired from the Coca-Cola Company as well as its affordable energy brands, Predator and Fury. Its Alcohol Brands segment consists of various craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages. Its Other segment consists of certain products sold by American Fruits and Flavors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to independent third-party customers. It also develops, markets, sells and distributes still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water brand name.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC (FDP) is a small-cap value stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is a vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables as well as a producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. It markets its products under the DEL MONTE brand, MANN brand and other related trademarks. Its segment includes fresh and value-added products, banana, and other products and services. Fresh and value-added products segment includes pineapples; fresh-cut fruit; fresh-cut vegetables, which include fresh-cut salads; melons; vegetables; non-tropical fruit, which includes grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, avocados, and prepared foods, including prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. Other products and services segment includes its third-party freight and logistic services business and its Jordanian poultry and meats business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

