Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 3/7/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

BUNGE GLOBAL SA (BG) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bunge Global SA is a global agribusiness and food company. The Company conducts its operations via four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business principally involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. Its Agribusiness operations and assets are located in North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment includes businesses that sell vegetable oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, specialty ingredients, and renewable diesel feedstocks. The Milling segment includes businesses that sell wheat flours, bakery mixes, and corn-based products. The Company also produces sugar and ethanol in Brazil through its 50% interest in BP Bunge Bioenergia, a joint venture with BP p.l.c (BP).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO (ADM) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is a human and animal nutrition company. The Company is an agricultural supply chain manager and processor. It operates through three business segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes global activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. The Carbohydrate Solutions segment is engaged in corn and wheat wet and dry milling and other activities. The Nutrition segment is engaged in the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of a range of ingredients and solutions, including plant-based proteins, natural flavors, flavor systems, natural colors, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, botanical extracts, and other specialty food and feed ingredients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

JAPAN TOBACCO INC - ADR (JAPAY) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Japan Tobacco Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the tobacco business, the pharmaceutical business and the processed food business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Tobacco segment manufactures and sells manufactured cigarettes in Japan and overseas. The Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of prescription pharmaceuticals. The Processed Foods segment manufactures and sells frozen and room-temperature processed foods and seasonings. In addition, the Company also engages in real estate leasing and other businesses. The Company's tobacco brand portfolio includes the Winston, Camel, Mevius and LD brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP (MNST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates for energy drink beverages under various brand names. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment is primarily consisting of its Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm total wellness energy drinks and Bang Energy drinks. Its Strategic Brands segment is primarily consisting of various energy drink brands acquired from the Coca-Cola Company as well as its affordable energy brands, Predator and Fury. Its Alcohol Brands segment consists of various craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages. Its Other segment consists of certain products sold by American Fruits and Flavors LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to independent third-party customers. It also develops, markets, sells and distributes still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water brand name.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

SEABOARD CORP (SEB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seaboard Corporation is primarily engaged in hog production and pork processing; commodity trading and grain processing; cargo shipping services; sugar and alcohol production, and electric power generation. Its segments include Pork, Liquid Fuels, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Power, and Turkey. Pork segment primarily produces hogs to process and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, distributors and grocery stores. Liquid Fuels segment produces renewable diesel and biodiesel from pork fat and other animal fats and vegetable oils. CT&M segment is an integrated agricultural commodity trading, processing and logistics operation. Marine segment provides cargo shipping services in the United States, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Power segment is an independent power producer in the Dominican Republic that owns two power-generating barges. Turkey segment holds an equity method investment that produces and processes turkey products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

