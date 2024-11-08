Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/8/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED (IMKTA) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a supermarket chain in the southeast United States. It operates a total of 198 supermarkets, including 75 in North Carolina, 65 in Georgia, 35 in South Carolina, 21 in Tennessee, one in Virginia and one in Alabama. It operates 189 supermarkets under the name Ingles, and nine supermarkets under the name Sav-Mor. Ingles supermarkets offer customers a variety of nationally advertised food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products. Its non-food products include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products and general merchandise. It also offers private label items and locally sourced items throughout its market areas. In addition, it focuses on selling products to its customers through the development of certified organic products, bakery departments and prepared foods, including delicatessen sections. It also operates 114 in-store pharmacies and 108 fuel stations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED

IMKTA Guru Analysis

IMKTA Fundamental Analysis

BUNGE GLOBAL SA (BG) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bunge Global SA is a global agribusiness and food company. The Company conducts its operations via four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business principally involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. Its Agribusiness operations and assets are located in North and South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment includes businesses that sell vegetable oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, specialty ingredients, and renewable diesel feedstocks. The Milling segment includes businesses that sell wheat flours, bakery mixes, and corn-based products. The Company also produces sugar and ethanol in Brazil through its 50% interest in BP Bunge Bioenergia, a joint venture with BP p.l.c (BP).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUNGE GLOBAL SA

BG Guru Analysis

BG Fundamental Analysis

INTERPARFUMS INC (IPAR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interparfums, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fragrance and fragrance related products. The Company operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. It produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners, and fragrance product sales through its European based operations segment. It has built a portfolio of brands, which include Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Rochas, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world. Its brand fragrance products are also produced and marketed through its United States based operations. These fragrance products are sold under trademarks owned by the Company or pursuant to license or other agreements with the owners of brands, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, and Emanual Ungaro.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTERPARFUMS INC

IPAR Guru Analysis

IPAR Fundamental Analysis

MAPLEBEAR INC (CART) is a large-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, is a grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The Company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands - from category leaders to emerging brands - partner with the Company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. The Company, through its Instacart Health, provides tools to increase nutrition security and make healthy choices easier for consumers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MAPLEBEAR INC

CART Guru Analysis

CART Fundamental Analysis

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP (MNST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monster Beverage 1990 Corporation is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates on energy drink beverages under various brand names. The Company's segments include Monster Energy Drinks, which is comprised of its Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Monster Tour Water and True North Pure Energy Seltzers; Strategic Brands segment, which is comprised of the various energy drink brands; Alcohol Brands segment, which is comprised of the various craft beers and hard seltzers, as well as The Beast Unleashed FMBs, and Other segment, which is comprised of certain products sold by American Fruits and Flavors LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to independent third-party customers. Its brands include Monster Energy Ultra, Java Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, True North, Mother, and Predator.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP

MNST Guru Analysis

MNST Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.