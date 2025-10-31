Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/31/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MGP INGREDIENTS INC (MGPI) is a small-cap stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGP Ingredients, Inc. is a producer of branded and distilled spirits, as well as food ingredient solutions. Its offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas. It operates through three segments: Distilling Solutions, Branded Spirits, and Ingredient Solutions. Its Distilling Solutions Segment processes corn and other grains (including rye, barley, wheat, barley malt, and milo) into food-grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, which are produced at its distilleries in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Bardstown, Kentucky. Branded Spirits segment consists of a portfolio of brands, which it produces through its distilleries and bottling facilities and sells to distributors or to state governments that directly control the sale of alcohol. Its Ingredient Solutions segment consists of specialty wheat starches, specialty wheat proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity wheat protein products which are sold to customers pursuant to purchase orders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP (MNST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates for energy drink beverages under various brand names. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment is primarily consisting of its Monster Energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm total wellness energy drinks and Bang Energy drinks. Its Strategic Brands segment is primarily consisting of various energy drink brands acquired from the Coca-Cola Company as well as its affordable energy brands, Predator and Fury. Its Alcohol Brands segment consists of various craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages. Its Other segment consists of certain products sold by American Fruits and Flavors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to independent third-party customers. It also develops, markets, sells and distributes still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water brand name.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

BROWN-FORMAN CORP (BF.B) is a large-cap value stock in the Beverages (Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells a variety of beverage alcohol products under brands. It has built a portfolio of more than 40 spirit, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, and wine brands. Its brands include Jack Daniels Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Herradura, el Jimador, Korbel, New Mix, Old Forester, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomatico Rum, Chambord, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Slane, and Coopers Craft. Its Jack Daniels Family of Brands include Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniels RTD, Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniels Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniels Bonded Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniels Bonded Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniels Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey, Jack Daniels American Single Malt, and Jack Daniels 12 Year Old. It sells its products in over 170 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

CONAGRA BRANDS INC (CAG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conagra Brands, Inc. is a branded food company. The Companys segments include Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment includes branded, shelf-stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment includes branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment includes branded food products in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside the United States. The Foodservice segment includes branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products that are packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments primarily in the United States. Its brands include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, and Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC (COKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes, markets and manufactures nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company. The Company also distributes products to several other beverage companies, including Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Monster Energy Company. The Company offers a range of nonalcoholic beverage products and flavors, including both sparkling and still beverages. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages, and the Company's principal sparkling beverage is Coca-Cola. Its still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, ready to drink tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. Its products are sold and distributed in the United States through various channels, which include selling directly to customers, including grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores and drug stores, and selling to on-premise locations, where products are typically consumed immediately.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.