Validea's Top Consumer Staples Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/24/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Staples stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

UNIVERSAL CORP (UVV) is a small-cap value stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Corporation is a global agricultural company engaged in supplying products and solutions to meet its customers evolving needs and precise specifications. The Company is engaged in the leaf tobacco business and investing in the growth of its plant-based ingredients platform. It operates through two segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment involves procuring and processing flue-cured, burley, dark air-cured, and oriental leaf tobacco for manufacturers of consumer tobacco products and performing related services. Through its Ingredients Operations segment, it procures raw materials globally and processes the raw materials through a variety of value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty plant-based ingredients, including fruits, vegetables, botanical extracts, and flavorings for consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage companies. It operates in over 30 countries on five continents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO (CENT) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Garden & Pet Company is engaged in the garden and pet industries. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of more than 65 brands, including Amdro, Aqueon, Cadet, C and S, Farnam, Ferry Morse, Four Paws, Kaytee, Nylabone, and Pennington. The Companys segments include Pet and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as treats and chews, toys, beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, enclosures and habitats, bedding, food and supplements; products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions. The Garden segment includes lawn and garden consumables such as grass seed; vegetable, flower and herb packet seed; wild bird feed, bird houses and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicides, insecticide and pesticide products, and live plants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BUNGE GLOBAL SA (BG) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bunge Global SA is a global agribusiness and food company. The Company is engaged in the processing of oilseeds and the production and supply of specialty vegetable oils and fats. Its segments include Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, and Milling segments. The Agribusiness segment is principally involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment involves the processing, production, and marketing of products derived from vegetable oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, specialty ingredients, and renewable diesel feedstocks. The Milling segment involves the processing, production, and marketing of products derived primarily from wheat and corn. It serves a diverse set of industries, including animal feed and pet food, bakery, beverages, biofuels, confectionery, culinary snacks and frying, dairy, foodservice, meat, nutrition, personal care, and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

INGLES MARKETS INC (IMKTA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a grocer with operations in six southeastern states. The Company, in conjunction with its supermarket operations, operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies its supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. Its supermarkets offer customers a variety of nationally advertised food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods and other perishables, and non-food products. Its non-food products include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise. The Company also offers private label items, organic and locally sourced items throughout its market areas. The Company operates a total of approximately 198 supermarkets in North Carolina (75), Georgia (65), South Carolina (35), Tennessee (21), Virginia (1) and Alabama (1). It operates approximately 115 in-store pharmacies and 108 fuel stations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC (SPB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a diversified global branded consumer products and home essentials company. The Company is a supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Its segments include Global Pet Care (GPC), Home and Garden (H&G) and Home and Personal Care (HPC). GPC segment consists of the Companys global pet care business. H&G segment consists of the Companys home and garden, insect control and cleaning products business. The HPC segment consists of the Companys global small kitchen and personal care appliances businesses. Its brands include GoodnFun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, Meowee!, Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, and others. It manufactures, markets and distributes its products globally in the North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

