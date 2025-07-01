Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/1/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TRACTOR SUPPLY CO (TSCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tractor Supply Company is a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers. It operates retail stores under the names Tractor Supply Company and Petsense by Tractor Supply. Its stores are located in towns outlying various metropolitan markets and in rural communities. It also offers an expanded assortment of products through the Tractor Supply mobile application and online at TractorSupply.com and Petsense.com. The Company's selection of merchandise consists of various product categories, including livestock, equine and agriculture; companion animal; seasonal and recreation; truck, tool, and hardware, and clothing, gift, and decor. Its brands consist of 4health, American Farmworks, Bit & Bridle, Blue Mountain, C.E. Schmidt, Country Lane, Countyline, Country Tuff, Dumor, Farm Table, Groundwork, Huskee, and JobSmart.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC (PAG) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is a diversified international transportation services company. The Company operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia. It also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, it owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS). Its segments include Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other and Non-Automotive Investments. Retail Automotive segment consists of its retail automotive dealership operations. Retail Commercial Truck consists of its retail commercial truck dealership operations in the United States and Canada. Other segment consists of its commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operations. Non-Automotive Investments segment consists of its equity method investments in non-automotive operations which includes its investment in PTS and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

