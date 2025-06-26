Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/26/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

GARMIN LTD (GRMN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) is a Switzerland-based entity. The Company and its subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. The Company operates through five segments: fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine and auto. It offers a range of auto navigation products, as well as a range of products and applications designed for the mobile GPS market. It offers Outdoor Handhelds, Wearable Devices, Golf Devices, and Dog Tracking and Training/Pet Obedience Devices. Garmin offers various products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking. CompanyGs aviation business segment is a provider of solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as military and government customers and serves a range of aircraft, including transport aircraft, business aviation, general aviation, experimental/light sport, helicopters, optionally piloted vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Company operates worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

