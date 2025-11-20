Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/20/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP (GOLF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products. The Companys segments include Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear and Golf gear. The Titleist golf equipment segment includes Titleist and Pinnacle branded golf balls; PG Golf recycled golf balls; Titleist branded golf clubs, including drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons; Vokey Design wedges; Scotty Cameron putters and Titleist Performance Institute. The FootJoy golf wear segment includes FootJoy branded golf shoes, golf gloves, golf outerwear and golf apparel. The Golf gear segment includes Titleist branded golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel gear and other golf accessories, as well as Club Glove travel products and Links & Kings luxury leather golf goods. It designs, manufactures and markets a range of products under the Titleist, FootJoy, KJUS and other brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

