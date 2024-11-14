Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

NVR INC (NVR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding operations primarily construct and sell single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings under three trade names: Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes, and operates in 36 metropolitan areas in 15 states and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.). Its mortgage banking operations primarily operate in the homebuilding operations market. Its mortgage banking business consists of origination fees, gains on sales of loans, and title fees. The homebuilding segments are comprised of operating divisions, such as Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East and South East. Its Mid Atlantic divisions operates in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.). Its North East division operates in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (PAG) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is a diversified international transportation services company. The Company is also engaged in automotive and commercial truck retailing. The Company operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia retailers of commercial trucks in North America for freightliner. It operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. The Retail Automotive segment consists of its retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck segment consists of its retail commercial truck dealership operations in the United States and Canada. The Other segment consists of its commercial vehicle and power system distribution operations. The Non-Automotive Investments segment consists of its equity method investments in non-automotive operations, which includes its investment in Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) and various other investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

