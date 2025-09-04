Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/4/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ROSS STORES INC (ROST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ross Stores, Inc. is engaged in operating two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dds DISCOUNTS. Ross is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,831 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. Ross target customers are primarily from middle-income households. It also operates approximately 355 dds DISCOUNTS stores in 22 states. dds DISCOUNTS features more moderately-priced in- season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. It operates a total of approximately 2,186 stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ROSS STORES INC

ROST Guru Analysis

ROST Fundamental Analysis

STRIDE INC (LRN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stride, Inc. is a technology company providing an educational platform to deliver online learning to students throughout the U.S. It provides a range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Its platform hosts products and services to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. These products and services, spanning curriculum, systems, instruction, and support services, are designed to help learners of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. Its platform addresses two markets in the K-12 space: General Education and Career Learning. Products and services for the General Education market are focused on core subjects for kindergarten through twelfth grade students to help build a common foundation of knowledge. Career Learning products and services are focused on developing skills to enter and succeed in careers in high-growth and in-demand industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STRIDE INC

LRN Guru Analysis

LRN Fundamental Analysis

RALPH LAUREN CORP (RL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. Its segments include North America, Europe, and Asia. Its brands include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Its products include apparel and footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as fragrance and home collections, together with its hospitality portfolio. Its range of footwear and accessories include casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, scarves, hats and others. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, lighting, dining, floor coverings, giftware and more. Its hospitality collection is comprised of its restaurants, including The Polo Bar in New York City, RL Restaurant located in Chicago, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RALPH LAUREN CORP

RL Guru Analysis

RL Fundamental Analysis

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC (BFAM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is a provider of early education and childcare, back-up care, and workforce education services. It partners with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Its segments include full service center-based child care, back-up care, and educational advisory services. The full service center-based child care segment includes the traditional center-based early education and child care, preschool, and elementary education. Its back-up care segment consists of center-based back-up child care, in-home care for children and seniors, school-age programs, pet care, self-sourced reimbursed care, and Sittercity, an online marketplace for families and caregivers. Its educational advisory services segment consists of tuition assistance and student loan repayment program management, workforce education, related educational advising, and college admissions counseling services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC

BFAM Guru Analysis

BFAM Fundamental Analysis

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC (GRBK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing and sales and the creation of brand images at its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. The Company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment represents operations by its builders in Texas. The Builder operations Southeast segment represents operations by its builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment acquires land for the development of residential lots that are transferred to its controlled builders or sold to third party homebuilders. Its homebuilding projects include single family homes, townhomes, condos, luxury homes, and patio homes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC

GRBK Guru Analysis

GRBK Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.