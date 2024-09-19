Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/19/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC (CHUY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chuy's Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants across 16 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex-inspired dishes. It offers a menu for both lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and salads complemented by a variety of appetizers and desserts. Each of its restaurants also offers a variety of homemade sauces, including its Hatch Green Chile, Boom-Boom and Creamy Jalapeno sauces, all of which it makes from scratch daily in each restaurant. Its Chuy's Knock Out (CKO) limited-time food offerings run for six weeks once every quarter and showcase three new menu items. It also offers a full-service bar in all of its restaurants providing its customers a variety of beverage offerings, featuring a selection of specialty cocktails, including its on-the-rocks margaritas made with fresh, hand-squeezed lime juice and the King's Punch, a made-to-order, hand-shaken rum cocktail served in its shaker.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHUY'S HOLDINGS INC

ODP CORP (ODP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Office Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The ODP Corporation is a holding company that provides business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium-sized, and enterprise businesses. The Company operates under four Divisions: ODP Business Solutions Division, Office Depot Division, Veyer Division, and Varis Division. Its ODP Business Solutions Division sells nationally branded, as well as the Company's private branded, office supply and adjacency products and services to customers. The Company's Office Depot Division is a provider of retail consumer and small business products and services distributed through an omnichannel platform. Its Veyer Division specializes in B2B and consumer business service delivery, with distribution, fulfillment, transportation, global sourcing, and purchasing. The Company's Varis Division is focused on offering a B2B-centric digital commerce platform and provides the procurement controls and visibility businesses require to operate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ODP CORP

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (PAG) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is a diversified international transportation services company. The Company is also engaged in automotive and commercial truck retailing. The Company operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia retailers of commercial trucks in North America for freightliner. It operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. The Retail Automotive segment consists of its retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck segment consists of its retail commercial truck dealership operations in the United States and Canada. The Other segment consists of its commercial vehicle and power system distribution operations. The Non-Automotive Investments segment consists of its equity method investments in non-automotive operations, which includes its investment in Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) and various other investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

