Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

JD.COM INC (ADR) (JD) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JD.Com Inc is a company principally engaged in the e-commerce business, including online retail and online marketplace mainly through its retail mobile apps and www.jd.com website (collectively, JD Platform). The Company operates its businesses through four segments. JD Retail segment, including JD Health, JD Industrials, and other components, mainly engage in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics segment includes both internal and external logistics businesses. Dada segment is a local on-demand delivery and retail platform in China. New Businesses segment mainly include JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of JD.COM INC (ADR)

ROSS STORES INC (ROST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ross Stores, Inc. is engaged in operating two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dds DISCOUNTS. Ross is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,831 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. Ross target customers are primarily from middle-income households. It also operates approximately 355 dds DISCOUNTS stores in 22 states. dds DISCOUNTS features more moderately-priced in- season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. It operates a total of approximately 2,186 stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ROSS STORES INC

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. The Company owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, and Going Going Gone! specialty concept stores, and also offer its products online and through its mobile applications. It also owns and operates DICKS House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping. It operates approximately 723 DICKS Sporting Goods locations across the United States. It carries a wide variety of national brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Hoka, Jordan, New Balance, Nike, Peloton, The North Face, Under Armour, Wilson, Yeti, and others. Its vertical brands include brands that it owns across hardlines and softlines and are available in its stores and online such as Alpine Design, CALIA, DSG, ETHOS, Fitness Gear, MAXFLI, Nishiki, Walter Hagen, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC

DR HORTON INC (DHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in 125 markets across 36 states. The Companys segments include Homebuilding, Rental, Forestar, Financial Services, and Other. The Homebuilding divisions are primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes. The Companys rental segment consists of single-family and multifamily rental operations. The single-family rental operations construct and lease single-family homes within a community and then generally market each community for a bulk sale of rental homes. The Forestar segment is a residential lot development company with operations in 59 markets across 24 states. The Financial services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of the Companys homebuilding markets. It also conducts insurance-related operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DR HORTON INC

ULTA BEAUTY INC (ULTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a specialty United States beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skincare products, haircare products and salon services. The Company operates approximately 1,451 retail stores across 50 states and distributes products through its Website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. The Companys business includes a differentiated assortment of approximately 29,000 beauty products across a variety of categories and price points, as well as a variety of beauty services, including salon services, in more than 1,400 stores predominantly located in convenient, high-traffic locations. It also offers digital experiences delivered through its Website, Ulta.com, and its mobile applications. The Companys brands include Ulta Beauty Collection, about-face, Ariana Grande, CHANEL, FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna, It Cosmetics, LolaVie, OUAI, PAT McGRATH LABS, Tula, and NYX Professional Makeup.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ULTA BEAUTY INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

