Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/8/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

GAP INC (GAP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Gap, Inc. is a specialty apparel company in America. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for women, men, and children. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories and lifestyle products for men, women, and children. It is an omni-channel retailer, with sales to customers both in stores and online, through Company-operated and franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. Its omni-channel services, including buying online pick-up in-store, order-in-store, find-in-store, and ship-from-store, as well as enhanced mobile-enabled experiences, are tailored across its collection of brands. Gap includes adult apparel and accessories; GapKids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections. Banana Republic is a premium lifestyle retailer celebrating exploration and self-expression through timeless quality, versatile fabrics, and exceptionally made womenswear, menswear, and home designs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GAP INC

GAP Guru Analysis

GAP Fundamental Analysis

PULTEGROUP INC (PHM) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PulteGroup, Inc. is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company's segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations involve acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land. Its financial services business segment includes mortgage banking, title, and insurance agency operations, through Pulte Mortgage LLC (Pulte Mortgage) and other subsidiaries. Pulte Mortgage arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for the benefit of its homebuyers. Its Homebuilding operations are aggregated into six segments: Northeast, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Texas and West. The Company, through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, offers a variety of home designs with varying levels of options and amenities to its customer groups.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PULTEGROUP INC

PHM Guru Analysis

PHM Fundamental Analysis

G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is engaged in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 brands. It owns 10 brands, including DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston, Converse, BCBG and National Sports leagues, among others. Its wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under owned, licensed and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Karl Lagerfeld and Vilebrequin businesses, including from retail stores operated by Vilebrequin and Karl Lagerfeld, other than sales of products under the Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand generated by its retail stores and digital sites. Its retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and product sales through its digital sites for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass and Wilsons Leather brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD

GIII Guru Analysis

GIII Fundamental Analysis

KB HOME (KBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Home is a homebuilding company, which builds a variety of new homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums, designed primarily for first-time and first move-up, as well as second move-up and active adult homebuyers. It offers homes in development communities, in urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects. The Company's segments include homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes. The financial services segment offers various insurance products to its homebuyers in the markets where the Company builds homes and provides title services in certain of those markets. Its financial services also provide mortgage banking services, including residential consumer mortgage loan originations, to its homebuyers indirectly through KBHS Home Loans, LLC, an unconsolidated joint venture between the Company and a third party.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KB HOME

KBH Guru Analysis

KBH Fundamental Analysis

TOLL BROTHERS INC (TOL) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toll Brothers, Inc. is a builder of luxury homes. The Company designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges financing for an array of luxury residential single-family detached homes, attached homes, master-planned, and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities. It caters to luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester (move-down), active-adult and second-home buyers in the United States, as well as urban and suburban renters under the brand names Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Toll Brothers Campus Living. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates, in certain regions, its own lumber distribution, house component assembly and manufacturing operations. It operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology and landscaping subsidiaries. The Company has 1,041 communities in various stages of planning, development or operations containing approximately 74,700 home sites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TOLL BROTHERS INC

TOL Guru Analysis

TOL Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.