Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/13/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ROSS STORES INC (ROST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ross Stores, Inc. is engaged in operating two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dds DISCOUNTS. Ross is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,831 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. Ross target customers are primarily from middle-income households. It also operates approximately 355 dds DISCOUNTS stores in 22 states. dds DISCOUNTS features more moderately-priced in- season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. It operates a total of approximately 2,186 stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer. The Company owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, and Going Going Gone! specialty concept stores, and also offer its products online and through its mobile applications. It also owns and operates DICKS House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping. It operates approximately 723 DICKS Sporting Goods locations across the United States. It carries a wide variety of national brands, including but not limited to adidas, Asics, Brooks, Callaway Golf, Carhartt, Columbia, Hoka, Jordan, New Balance, Nike, Peloton, The North Face, Under Armour, Wilson, Yeti, and others. Its vertical brands include brands that it owns across hardlines and softlines and are available in its stores and online such as Alpine Design, CALIA, DSG, ETHOS, Fitness Gear, MAXFLI, Nishiki, Walter Hagen, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TJX COMPANIES INC (TJX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States (U.S.) and worldwide. The Company's segments include Marmaxx and HomeGoods, both in the U.S., TJX Canada and TJX International, including Europe and Australia. The TJ Maxx and Marshalls chains sell family apparel, including footwear and accessories, home fashions, including home basics, decorative accessories, and giftware and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment operates HomeGoods and Homesense chains. HomeGoods offers an eclectic assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet and gourmet food departments. The TJX Canada segment operates the Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls chains in Canada, offering a range of home decor, furniture, and seasonal home merchandise. The TJX International segment operates the TK Maxx and Homesense chains in Europe and the TK Maxx chain in Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC (EAT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brinker International, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company. The Company owns, develops, operates and franchises the Chilis Grill & Bar (Chilis) and Maggianos Little Italy (Maggianos) restaurant brands. The Company operates through two segments: Chilis and Maggianos. The Chilis segment includes its Company-owned Chilis restaurants, which are principally located in the United States, within the full-service casual dining segment of the industry. The Chilis segment also includes its Canadian Company-owned restaurants and royalties from its franchised locations in the United States, 27 other countries and two United States territories. The Maggianos segment includes its Company-owned Maggiano's restaurants in the United States as well as royalties from its domestic franchise business. It owns, operates or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in the United States and 27 other countries and two United States territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MURPHY USA INC (MUSA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Murphy USA Inc. is a retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,760 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. The Company has one operating segment, which is Marketing. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing stores and product supply and wholesale assets. The majority of its existing and new-to-industry (NTI) retail gasoline stores operate under the brand names of Murphy USA and Murphy Express. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The Company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. The Company has a network of retail gasoline and convenience stores in approximately 27 states. In addition, it markets fuel to unbranded wholesale customers through a mixture of Company-owned and third-party product distribution terminals and pipeline positions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

