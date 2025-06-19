Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/19/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ROSS STORES INC (ROST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ross Stores, Inc. is engaged in operating two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dds DISCOUNTS. Ross is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,831 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. Ross target customers are primarily from middle-income households. It also operates approximately 355 dds DISCOUNTS stores in 22 states. dds DISCOUNTS features more moderately-priced in- season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. It operates a total of approximately 2,186 stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ROSS STORES INC

WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC (WSM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is an omnichannel specialty retailer of products for the home. Its products, representing distinct merchandise strategies, such as Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow are marketed through e-commerce Websites, retail stores and direct-mail catalogs. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, its loyalty and credit card program that offers members benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams Sonoma products offer everything for cooking, dining and entertaining, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture and a vast library of cookbooks. It operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC

TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE) (TPH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. operates as a homebuilder, which is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates in two businesses: homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consists of three segments: West Region, which includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington; Central Region, which includes Colorado, Texas and Utah, and East Region, which includes the District of Columbia, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Its financial services operation (Tri Pointe Solutions) comprises its Tri Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations, its Tri Pointe Assurance title and escrow services operations, and its Tri Pointe Advantage property and casualty insurance agency operations. Tri Pointe Solutions provides mortgage loans to homebuyers through Tri Pointe Connect, title and escrow services through Tri Pointe Assurance, and property and casualty insurance through Tri Pointe Advantage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRI POINTE HOMES INC (DELAWARE)

GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC (GCT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GigaCloud Technology Inc specializes in global end-to-end business to business (B2B) technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The CompanyGs B2B e-commerce platform, the GigaCloud Marketplace, integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its global marketplace connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the United States, Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions. The Company offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturerGs warehouse to the end customerGs doorstep, all at one fixed price. The GigaCloud Marketplace offers SKUs across furniture, home appliances, fitness equipment and other large parcel categories from its active 3P sellers. Its operations include GigaCloud 3P, GigaCloud 1P and Off-platform Ecommerce. Its GigaCloud 3P operation includes platform commission, ocean transportation service, warehousing service, packaging service and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of GIGACLOUD TECHNOLOGY INC

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP (VAC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. Its segments include Vacation Ownership, and Exchange & Third-Party Management. Vacation Ownership segment includes a portfolio of resorts. It is a worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Vacation Club brands. It is a worldwide developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Club brand. Exchange & Third-Party Management segment includes an exchange network and membership programs, as well as the provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties. These services are provided through its Interval International and Aqua-Aston businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

