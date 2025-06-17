Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/17/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ARHAUS INC (ARHS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arhaus, Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The Company through its proprietary model, designs and sources products from manufacturers and artisans around the world. It has approximately 100 showrooms and design center locations across the United States. It offers merchandise in various categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor. Its furniture product offerings consist of bedroom, dining room, living room and home office furnishings and include sofas, dining tables, and chairs, among others. Its outdoor product offerings include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, and others. Its lighting product offerings consist of a variety of distinct and artistic lighting fixtures. Its textile product offerings include handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws. Decor ranges from wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and many other decorative accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARHAUS INC

CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC (CAKE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is an experiential dining company focused on hospitality. The Company owns and operates about 352 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory (215 locations), North Italia (43 locations), Flower Child (38 locations), and a collection within its Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) portfolio (49 locations). Internationally, 34 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Its bakery division operates two facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The Cheesecake Factory menu features about 225 items, exclusive of beverage and dessert items and including items presented on supplemental menus, such as its SkinnyLicious menu that offers items at 590 calories or less. Its menu offerings include appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC

GENUINE PARTS CO (GPC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genuine Parts Company is a global service company specializing in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive Parts Group (Automotive) and Industrial Parts Group (Industrial). Automotive segment distributes replacement parts (other than body parts) for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles. Industrial segment distributes a wide variety of industrial bearings, mechanical and fluid power transmission equipment, including hydraulic and pneumatic products, material handling components and related parts and supplies. The Company distributes automotive parts, accessories and solutions in North America, Europe and Australasia. Its automotive businesses offer complete inventory, cataloging, marketing, training and other programs for the aftermarket in each of these regions. Its automotive network includes installers, fleet, government, and major accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GENUINE PARTS CO

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC (MAR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marriott International, Inc. is an operator, franchisor, and licensor of hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties under various brand names. Its segments include U.S. and Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Greater China, Asia Pacific, excluding China. Its brand portfolio offers a range of brands and lodging offerings in hospitality. Its brands are categorized by style of offering: Classic and Distinctive. The classic brands offer time-honored hospitality for the modern traveler. The distinctive brands offer memorable experiences with a perspective, each of which it groups into four tiers: Luxury, Premium, Select, and Midscale. Its hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, Courtyard by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, City Express by Marriott Four Points Express by Sheraton, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC

MATTEL INC (MAT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mattel, Inc. is a global toy and family entertainment company. The Company's operating segments include North America and International. The North America segment markets and sells toys and consumer products in the United States and Canada. Products marketed and sold by the International segment are generally the same as those marketed and sold by the North America segment, although some are developed or adapted for particular international markets. Its franchise brands include Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Monster High, MEGA, and Polly Pocket, as well as other popular properties that it owns or licensed in partnership with global entertainment companies. Its offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. The CompanyGs products are sold directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and various third-party e-commerce channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MATTEL INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

