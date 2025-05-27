Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/27/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

RALPH LAUREN CORP (RL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality. Its segments include North America, Europe, and Asia. Its brands include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others. Its products include apparel and footwear and accessories for men, women, and children, as well as fragrance and home collections, together with its hospitality portfolio. Its range of footwear and accessories includes casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, scarves, hats and others. Its range of home products includes bed and bath lines, lighting, dining, floor coverings, giftware and others. Its hospitality collection is comprised of its restaurants, including The Polo Bar in New York City and RL Restaurant located in Chicago.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of RALPH LAUREN CORP

RL Guru Analysis

RL Fundamental Analysis

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC (BOOT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: retail stores and e-commerce. The retail segment is a specialty retail store that sells western and work boots and related apparel and accessories. Its e-commerce segment sells its merchandise via the Internet. The Company carries an assortment of denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, and accessories. The western assortment includes various brands, such as Ariat, Cinch, Cody James, Corral, Dan Post, Durango, El Dorado, Idyllwind, Justin, Laredo, Lucchese, Miss Me, Montana Silversmiths, Moonshine Spirit, Shyanne, Stetson, Tony Lama, Twisted X, Resistol and Wrangler. The work assortment includes rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and shirts. Its other brand includes Dickies, Carhartt, Wolverine, and Hawx. It operates approximately 403 stores in 45 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC

BOOT Guru Analysis

BOOT Fundamental Analysis

ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC (ARCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is a McDonald's franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald's-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay. Its menus feature over three tiers of products: entry-level options, such as its Big Pleasures, Small Prices offerings and Almuerzos Colombianos (Colombian Lunches) in Colombia; core menu options, such as the Big Mac, Happy Meal and Quarter Pounder, and premium options, such as Big Tasty or Angus premium hamburgers and chicken sandwiches and low-calorie or low-sodium products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC

ARCO Guru Analysis

ARCO Fundamental Analysis

BOYD GAMING CORP (BYD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boyd Gaming Corporation is a gaming company. It operates over 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Its segments include Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel & Casino, and Main Street Station Hotel and Casino. Its Midwest & South properties consist of five land-based casinos, five dockside riverboat casinos, three racinos and four barge-based casinos that operate in nine states, predominantly in the Midwest and southern United States. The Online segment includes its online gaming operations through collaborative arrangements with third parties throughout the United States and the operations of Boyd Interactive.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BOYD GAMING CORP

BYD Guru Analysis

BYD Fundamental Analysis

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO (ANF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. The Company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids, which are sold primarily through its Company-owned stores and digital channels, as well as through various third-party arrangements. The CompanyGs brands include Abercrombie brands, which includes Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Your Personal Best (YPB), and Hollister brands, which include Hollister and Gilly Hicks. Its geographic segments include the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company also offers its loyalty programs, which include AbercrombieGs myAbercrombie and HollisterGs Hollister House Rewards. The Company operates approximately 790 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com, and hollisterco.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO

ANF Guru Analysis

ANF Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.